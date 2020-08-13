Fine wine going online to showcase the region's award winning brands

newsletters, weekly-wrap-list, Wine, Grampians, Ararat, Moyston, Made the Grampians Way, Council, website, Shiraz

A new website is coming later this year to promote Ararat and the Grampians regions award-winning wine to a greater audience. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the website will give the region's wineries the recognition that they deserve. "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the wine region and this program aims to help our winemakers through this," Dr Harrison said. "This website is going to help us promote the region into the future and reach people who haven't had the ability to visit in person." RELATED: Grampians winery wins big at the Halliday Wine Companion Awards 'Made the Grampians Way' will give a new platform for our winemakers, featuring wineries from Ararat, Great Western, Halls Gap, Buangor, Moyston and the surrounds. The website will Include the full range the region has to offer, from small and boutique through to some of the most-established wineries in Victoria. The region has been building a great reputation for close to two centuries, with some of the most established and rare vines in Australia being well known to wine connoisseurs. The region is known for producing not only a signature peppery shiraz, due to the high level of rotundone, but also for making pinot noir, sparkling, dolcetto and plenty more for any palate. In other news: The website will provide an online cellar door, selling exclusive products and giving people the feeling of the region. Accompanied by features of our wineries and producers, which will give insights of its history to help engage not only wine experts, but also just wine enthusiasts. "Ararat Rural City Council is very proactive about the ongoing success of our fantastic wine region and the 'Made the Grampians Way' project shows that," Dr Harrison said. "The project would not be possible without funding and support from our State Government, the Stronger Regional Communities Program and winemakers." The website is currently in production and will launch on Wednesday, September 30. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great town.

