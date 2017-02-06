“That social setting gives them a chance to realise they can be a great asset to the community."
Local News
Bike riders on relay fundraising cycle
The East Grampians Health Service Murray to Moyne team hosted a ride-a-thon at Cafe Pyrenees on Friday.
Flood waters leave homes devastated
Two Ararat families are devastated after their homes were flooded when a water main broke.
Hard year of study ahead for students | PHOTOS
Year 12 students at the Ararat district's three high schools returned for their final year this week.
Midwife’s valuable lesson
An Ararat midwife has compared care at Melbourne's Royal Women's Hospital with East Grampians Health Service.
Statue smashed at St Mary’s
A statue has been vandalised at St Mary's Primary School.
Killer dog mauls rams
New teachers start in Ararat
Four new teachers have started with Ararat West Primary School this year.
Gorrin House to host shoppers
The Gorrin House Auxiliary will benefit from a trash and treasure day on February 12.
Library to welcome expert job advice
An expert in applying for jobs will deliver a free seminar at Ararat Regional Library.
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
State of the Nation | Monday, February 6, 2017
Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
Schools to compete on green
Chalambar will host primary school pupils for the Grampians bowls state fours event on Friday.
Sharp wins club bowls title
Andrew Sharp is Stawell Bowls Club champion for the 12th time.
Marx Metal takes lead by percentage
Marx Metal holds the lead with a huge percentage.
Mininera and District Football League fixture
The full Mininera and District Football League fixture for the 2017 season
Buangor and Pomonal to fight finals preview
Buangor and Pomonal will meet at Alexandra Oval in a finals preview on Saturday.
Powell’s double includes brooch
Sharon Powell won the brooch event at Chalambar Golf Club on Wednesday.
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several months in ...
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Society is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Our research indicates Australians cluster around seven new political personas.
We don't owe Trump: Turnbull says no quid pro quo over refugee deal
Malcolm Turnbull has dismissed suggestions Australia will be indebted to US President Donald Trump if he proceeds with ...
Divide between rich and poor in Australia is growing
The divide between rich and poor is growing in Australia according to a new national survey which found ...
Leave them in cars and pay the price
Carols at Cato Park
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship requests
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship information and application form.
A great investment offer
Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
It’s weird how fast the kids are growing up
Letters to the Editor
Moving to an Australian food waste strategy
New year and new beginning for students
Letters to the Editor
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.