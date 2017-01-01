St Mary's priest says ribbons can remain tied to the church fence for years if those who put ...
Featured News
Local News
Simple things count big in road safety
EDITORIAL: We need to treat driving with more respect
Road risks ignored
A SENIOR police officer is deeply disturbed by the number of drunken, drug-affected drivers risking lives on the ...
Holiday hours reward
Tourists are a big driver for holiday trade but businesses in Ararat and Stawell say locals are starting ...
Christmas lights competition
Find out who won the different categories in the 2016 Christmas lights competition.
Holiday hours reward
Letters to Editor
Marketing a New Year special
Pomonal is marketing a family fun way to start the New Year right
Warning: enjoy yabbying within limits
Yabby numbers are no more than usual across Ararat, but limit patrols are out in force
Holiday heat almost beats record year
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Local Sport
Top three teams battle it out
It is a tight battle at the top of the Mininera and District Tennis Association standings with only ...
Willaura sits at top of juniors
Willaura has had a strong start to the Mininera and District Tennis Association junior season.
Cooper’s training setback for gift
Marcus Cooper has had to change his preparation in the lead up to the Maryborough Gift on Sunday.
Top sporting milestones from 2016
Relive some of the sporting moments of 2016 with our year in review series. In this edition we ...
Croquet games to resume
Croquet players had a week off but will resume on Saturday.
Culling’s on track
Ararat cyclist Alice Culling has continued her strong track cycling form when she finished fifth in the elite ...
National
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Paul Keating's department wanted to sell Royal Australian Mint
The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet backed the idea; the Treasury didn't.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Finance Department resisted DFAT's costly 'Taj Mahal' headquarters
John Howard ended up selling the controversial property barely a year after he officially opened it.
Cabinet archives 1992-93: Forget Tampa, boat people panic began under Keating
A trickle of boats from Indochina changed Australian refugee policy for good.
Dune dreams: Peter O'Toole's cinematic marvel collides with butt-aching reality
It was the camel meat that did it. Festering inside a dusty hessian bag and passed from one ...
Tennis crisis over $200 million Seven deal
Tennis Australia is facing a new crisis amid claims a potential conflict of interest could have influenced the ...
Community
Carols at Cato Park
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship requests
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship information and application form.
A great investment offer
Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.
More rain on the way
Entertainment
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
Features
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
Letters to the Editor
Resilience of state’s producers put to the test
Letters to the Editor
Ready to respond to challenges of new year
OPINION | Can you believe we will soon find ourselves in 2017 already? How the time flies.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.