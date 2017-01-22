East Grampians Health Service will host a ride-a-thon to raise funds in the lead-up to the Murray to ...
Local News
Luxury living in picturesque wine village
Enjoy Great Western's wine heritage with this family-sized gem.
Firearms seized, two men released on summons at Buangor State Park
Two men were released on summons for alleged firearms offences at Buangor State Park.
Renters to have their say on laws
Residents in the Grampians region can have their saw on rental law changes.
Old vineyard burns
An old Seppelt vineyard was accidentally set on fire during mulching work on Wednesday.
Blue-green algae bloom closes lake
The community is being warned to be wary of health risks posed by a blue-green algae bloom at ...
Students enter next stage
Two Ararat students have revealed what they plan to do in 2017 now that first round TAFE and ...
Street mural adds colours to aged care
A new mural at 70 Lowe Street has added colour to aged care in Ararat.
Armstrong grass fire
Stawell Fire Brigade crews have responded to a grass fire at Armstrong.
Art fun helps charity
A fundraiser at Mountainside Wines will raise money for the Breast Cancer Support Network.
The best of Tamworth Country Music Festival | DAY 3, PHOTOS
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
GCA calls for numbers
The Grampians Cricket Association are set to commemorate 50 years of cricket, but its celebrations have been put ...
VRI club singles champ crowned
Ken Hinchliffe defeated Murray Jensen to claim the Ararat VRI singles championship on Thursday.
Alice boosts squad
Alice Astbury will join other Ararat athletes at the St Albans athletics meet on Saturday.
Gibson claims top honour
Ian Gibson put on a good performance at Chalambar Golf Club on Saturday.
Bowls resumes after break
The Grampians Bowls Division season will resume with round 11 on Saturday.
Aradale picks up unlikely win
Aradale had a day to remember when it defeated Stawell Golf Pink in round 11 of the Grampians ...
Back-to-school: Parents deliberate over school shoes, from the dirt cheap to the brand names
There's a massive range of school shoes, from $12 all the way to $160. What should parents be ...
Medicare levy increase on the table as Turnbull budget speculation begins
Doctors believe the Turnbull government could be contemplating another increase in the Medicare levy.
'World first': Government moves to radically overhaul Australia's international airports
Passengers would be whisked through immigration and customs without stopping or encountering humans under a radical overhaul due ...
High school students want more say in how to deter young terrorists
Violent extremism and what leads young people into it should be seriously discussed in schools according to high ...
One Nation's James Ashby places himself in the background behind Pauline Hanson
James Ashby is the name on everyone's lips – as long as those lips aren't identified.
Distrustful nation: Australians lose faith in politics, media and business
"We're talking about a trust crisis that is causing a systemic meltdown."
Leave them in cars and pay the price
Carols at Cato Park
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship requests
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship information and application form.
A great investment offer
Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Donald Trump's presidential inauguration TV ratings fail to come up trumps
Audience for reality TV star's presidential inauguration falls a quarter behind Obama's.
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
In Moving Archetypes Padma Menon uses dance to connect to larger energies
These sessions will use a variety of techniques, including contemporary and Indian movement, improvisation and reflection and discussion.
Letters to the Editor
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Thanks to the people of Ararat for keeping my books safe.
Thanks to the people of Ararat for keeping my books safe.
Play with fire, and you will cause trouble
With the most dangerous part of summer still to come illegal campfires must stop.
Going down the sustainable transport road
Sustainable transport should be pleasurable, economical and environmental sound.
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...