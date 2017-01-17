Country Fire Authority crews have responded to a grass blaze at Rossbridge.
Total fire ban likely for Stawell and Ararat
Warning to campers
Charity raffle winners named
Winners of the Santa's Place Ararat Raffle have been announced.
Bumper crop yield
Ararat district farmers have reported some of the highest yields they have ever seen during their latest harvest.
Health under review
Residents are being given the chance to review health services across the region as part of a review ...
Police urge residents: lock cars
Police have urged Ararat residents to lock their cars after two unsecured vehicles were opened by a man ...
Community grants to support Ararat events
Ararat Rural City Council has opened the next round of community support grants.
Recognition for Ararat’s early pioneer
A new exhibition at the Museum of Australian Democracy will tell the story of an early Chinese settler ...
Federation’s Q Fever warning
Farmer's are being warned about the threat of the Q Fever virus carried by livestock.
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
Buangor secure outright win
Buangor Cricket Club cemented second spot on the ladder with an outright win over Tatyoon.
Combine take points in hefty outright win
A SAM Cocks century has led to a convincing outright win for Swifts Great Western in the premier ...
Holcombe’s big bowls win
Clayton Holcombe defeated Brian Adamson to win the Grampians Bowls Division state mens final.
Tate hits big ton
Brent Tate hit 108 to notch up Aradale Cricket Club's first century of the season on Saturday.
Weather sours Ararat gallops meet
The Ararat Summer racing meet at the turf club was hosted in wintery conditions on Friday.
Rodger’s passion remains
Former Aradale captain and Grampians Cricket Association representative Phil Rodger has notched up 25 years of preparing the ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Half of Australia's 12,000 Syrian and Iraqi refugees to be settled by just one Sydney council
Fairfield City Council, which welcomed 3000 humanitarian arrivals last year, has been told to expect the same again.
Motorists suffer the single biggest weekly jump in petrol prices in two years
Petrol prices are on the up and up, and the OPEC deal is going to further fuel this ...
Japan kills whale in Australian sanctuary as hunters give Sea Shepherd the slip
Japan was caught killing a whale deep inside Antarctic waters declared by Australia to be a protected whale ...
Malcolm Turnbull mulls cabinet secretary role as part of likely elevation of Arthur Sinodinos
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull could wait until Wednesday to reveal the shape of his rejigged cabinet as he ...
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson invited to Donald Trump's presidential inauguration
Staffer claims Donald Trump knows Pauline Hanson is a "big supporter" of the President-elect.
Leave them in cars and pay the price
Carols at Cato Park
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship requests
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship information and application form.
A great investment offer
Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
Cafe kids come with imaginations to order
Long grass a tough issue for councils to face
More needs to be done to address the overgrown scrub in districts across the Grampians.
Farmers need to have easier access to tags
Alexandra Gardens and caring for people who need support are some of the issues concerning readers.
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?