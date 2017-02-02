Multimedia

Photo galleries

Classifieds

Place your classified here

Real Estate

Find a house

Local News

Art fun helps charity

Art fun helps charity

A fundraiser at Mountainside Wines will raise money for the Breast Cancer Support Network.

Fire suspicion

Fire suspicion

A fire at Ararat College on Saturday is being investigated by police.

Scenic Ride to Remember

Scenic Ride to Remember

The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ride to Remember will take off from Ararat on Sunday.

Latest News

Regional Focus

RECOMMENDED

Footy HQ

Local Sport

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
Sport forms enter here

National

Top Stories

The Ararat Advertiser Classifieds
The Ararat Advertiser Classifieds
The Ararat Advertiser Classifieds

Community

A great investment offer

Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.

Entertainment

Life & Style

Features

  • Ararat Jailhouse Rock Festival 2016
  • Ararat Crazy Day 2016
  • Out & About Autumn, Wimmera & Grampians | Magazine
  • Valentines Day 2016

Opinion

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop