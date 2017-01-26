Three members of the Ararat community have strengthened their national ties after they were awarded full citizenship on ...
Radford awarded top gong | PHOTOS
A long-serving Ararat community member was recognised at the Ararat Australia Day awards on Thursday.
Youth entertains with brass concert
The Grampians Youth Brass Band entertained locals with a concert in Halls Gap on Tuesday.
School zone warnings
Police are warning motorists to be aware of school zones when students return for term one next week.
Ahoy there, Pirates on stage
Ararat Musical Comedy Society is ready to take auditions for the group's next production.
Breaking: Moyston fire
Country Fire Authority crews are responding to a blaze at Moyston.
Three times the fun for Ararat family
An Ararat family has been keeping busy following the arrival of triplets to their growing family.
Bail law shake up | Video
Ararat's top cop welcomes bail 'shake up'.
January market to hit Pomonal
Ararat rings in the year of the rooster
The Ararat Regional Library hosted a craft day for children to celebrate the Chinese New Year on Tuesday.
Faces of Australia Day | Photos
Highlights from Australia Day celebrations across the nation.
Top End wedding in ‘the wet’ | Photos
A couple chose a flooding NT river to tie the knot, after first making sure any resident crocodiles ...
Australian Open 2017: Day 10 | Photos
Scenes from Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
10-year-old faces up to a great white | Photos
Extraordinary photograph shows 10-year-old Eden Hasson riding over the 2.5-metre shark at Samurai.
Cricket rivals set for clash
Grampians Cricket Association and Horsham representative sides will play against each other for the second time this season ...
Culling impresses at state track titles
Ararat cyclist Murray Culling rode a personal best time at the junior state track championships in Melbourne on ...
Juniors set for Bendigo classic
The Ararat Redbacks will be well represented with four teams at the Bendigo Junior Classic, which started on ...
Powell and O’Connell wins ambrose pairs event
Sharon Powell and Ellen O'Connell teamed up to win the two person ambrose event at Chalambar Golf Club ...
Kalluri sets new age record
Players returned to the court for the first round of the new Wednesday tennis season.
Weather halts the midweek matches
Grampians Bowls Division matches were cancelled after extreme heat on Monday.
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Barnaby Joyce launches extraordinary attack on people who want to move Australia Day
"They don't like Christmas, they don't like Australia Day, they're just miserable gutted people and I wish they ...
Australian of the Year Alan Mackay-Sim: it's time to take politics out of research
It was the plea for forward thinking, made in front of the man who has the power to ...
2017 Australia Day honours list: Julia Gillard appointed an AC
Julia Gillard, Jimmy Barnes, Stephen Gageler and Mick Fanning are among Order of Australia appointees today.
NBN strips information from its website telling Australians which type of broadband they will get
Website now only says when the NBN is expected to be available, not which technology will be rolled ...
Leave them in cars and pay the price
Carols at Cato Park
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship requests
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship information and application form.
A great investment offer
Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
Hillary Clinton rumoured to be planning her own talk show
Although Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her lost fight for the white house, it ...
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
Philip Piggin honoured by Britain's People Dancing for contribution to dance
The creative program officer at Belconnen Arts Centre has received an honorary life membership from British community dance ...
More working for longer to ensure decent retirement
Workers are retiring at age 61, on average. Just two years ago they were retiring at age 58.
Trump, Brexit and super changes in the mix for 2017
What a year 2016 was. Britons voted to leave the European Union, Donald Trump won the US presidential ...
Counting our lucky stars on national day
Country towns stand together on Australia Day to celebrate what makes them so great.
A time to celebrate what makes us great
OPINION | On Australia Day, we celebrate all things that make our nation a great place to live ...
One Ampitheatre resident wants a return to religious study in schools, while the Pomonal Hall redevelopment has received ...
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.