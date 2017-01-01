Multimedia

Photo galleries

Country Cars

Cars for Sale in Western Victoria

Real Estate

Find a house

Local News

Ribbons tied to need

Ribbons tied to need

St Mary's priest says ribbons can remain tied to the church fence for years if those who put ...

Road risks ignored

Road risks ignored

A SENIOR police officer is deeply disturbed by the number of drunken, drug-affected drivers risking lives on the ...

Holiday hours reward

Holiday hours reward

Tourists are a big driver for holiday trade but businesses in Ararat and Stawell say locals are starting ...

Latest News

Regional Focus

A present to remember

A present to remember

VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.

RECOMMENDED

Footy HQ

Local Sport

Culling’s on track

Culling’s on track

Ararat cyclist Alice Culling has continued her strong track cycling form when she finished fifth in the elite ...

TV Guide

  • {!= date.text !}
  • {!= show.name !}
    {!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
Sport forms enter here

National

Top Stories

The Ararat Advertiser Classifieds
The Ararat Advertiser Classifieds
The Ararat Advertiser Classifieds

Community

A great investment offer

Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.

More rain on the way

More rain on the way

Forecasters are warning more rain is on the way for Stawell and surrounding areas.

Entertainment

Life & Style

Top baby names for 2016

Top baby names for 2016

Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.

Features

  • Ararat Jailhouse Rock Festival 2016
  • Ararat Crazy Day 2016
  • Out & About Autumn, Wimmera & Grampians | Magazine
  • Valentines Day 2016

Opinion

Travel

Smartphone
Tablet - Narrow
Tablet - Wide
Desktop