Ararat Rural City children are showing less signs of tooth decay compared to five years ago.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Signs to survive heat
New signs in the Grampians National Park will help tourists better prepare for hot weather.
Summer swelter hits Ararat district homes
Ararat sweated through above average temperatures at the weekend.
Man faints from heat
Ararat Live back with Australian music star
Musician Nick Charles will be joined by Kyle Taylor for Ararat Live's first 2017 show on February 1.
Leave them in cars and pay the price
Reflect on railway life
Railways were a way of life in Ararat. Former workers will reflect on past and look to future
Ararat author’s life tale revived
Adrian Mitchell has delved into the life of Ararat's well-known reporter EJ Banfield - from his wife's perspective
Op-shop call for care in gifting
Opportunity shop in Ararat are losing time, resources and money getting rid of people’s rubbish and inappropriate items
Downpour hits Stawell | PHOTOS
Latest News
Regional Focus
State of the Nation | Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Catch up with all the latest local, state, national and world news in this morning's blog.
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Health minister Sussan Ley stands aside pending investigation
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
One-wicket victory after close match
Youth Club secures close win in its Grampians Cricket Association B Grade against Navarre.
Hamilton picks up bronze
Ararat's Lucas Hamilton has finished the Cycling Australia road national championships with a bronze medal in the road ...
Pairs in battle to qualify for title
Grampians Bowls Division players returned to the green for the state mixed pairs competition on Saturday.
Paddy runs through field
Ararat's Paddy Turner had a strong performance at the Castlemaine Gift on Sunday.
Bond wins historic motorcycle championship
Ararat's Mark Bond won the South Australian historic road racing championship.
Culling selected to ride at Cadel’s side
Murray Culling has been selected to ride alongside Cadel Evans at the start of the Cadel Evans Great ...
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Sussan Ley billed taxpayers to attend New Year's Eve party with 'job queen' and party donor Sarina Russo
Health Minister Sussan Ley travelled to the Gold Coast twice at taxpayer expense for lavish New Year celebrations ...
Commonwealth Ombudsman slams government handling of visa cancellations and deportations
The Commonwealth Ombudsman has produced two scathing reports on practices by Australian immigration authorities.
Sussan Ley travel scandal: Who is job queen Sarina Russo?
When it comes to the employment and training sector, the names do not get any bigger than Sarina ...
Auditor-General to examine $2m grant to former senator Bob Day
A $2 million federal grant to a trades training school associated with former Family First senator Bob Day ...
Top Stories
Community
Leave them in cars and pay the price
Carols at Cato Park
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship requests
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship information and application form.
A great investment offer
Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.
Entertainment
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Life & Style
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Walkers urged to prepare
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Features
Opinion
Ah … the all too rare pleasure of a sleep in
I’m pleased to report I have just enjoyed my first ever string of actual sleep-ins
Letters to the Editor
Sustaining renewable momentum in 2017
Last year produced some landmark moments in sustainability and this momentum is likely to continue into 2017.
Let’s not be bitter, work to be better
The arrival of the New Year is the ideal time to explore how to become a better person ...
Community has a positive vibe for new year
There are many wonderful people in our community, who open their homes to others at this time of ...
Letters to the Editor
Travel
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?