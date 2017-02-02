Four new teachers have started with Ararat West Primary School this year.
Local News
Library to welcome expert job advice
An expert in applying for jobs will deliver a free seminar at Ararat Regional Library.
Police slam drug driving car crashes
Victoria Police are still not happy with crowd behaviour at the Rainbow Serpent Music and Arts Festival.
Leopold Hotel serves snaky character | Photos
Police investigate Warrak blaze
Police are looking for witnesses following a blaze at Warrak.
Around Ararat on Instagram: January 24-31, 2017
Ararat district students start their school life | PHOTOS
Check out all the photos of Ararat district students starting their school life.
Art fun helps charity
A fundraiser at Mountainside Wines will raise money for the Breast Cancer Support Network.
Fire suspicion
A fire at Ararat College on Saturday is being investigated by police.
Scenic Ride to Remember
The Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ride to Remember will take off from Ararat on Sunday.
Regional Focus
When tragedy strikes, compassion grows
QLD: When times are tough, compassion comes from unexpected quarters. Just ask the Angus family.
Hey Dad paedophile victim harassed online, court hears
VIC: A court was told a man used profiles of alleged celebrity paedophiles to harass child victim of ...
‘Our landline is our lifeline’
The Butler family at Athol, west of Blackall, is symbolic of many in rural Australia for whom a ...
Take ownership of your health, says Jess
NSW: “I went and had the MRI. I knew straight away there was something wrong."
Local Sport
Batobalani has perfect weekend
Aradale Golf Club's Jamie Batobalani claimed the January monthly medal on Sunday.
Eagles look to build on past performances
The Ararat Eagles look to continue their development during the 2017 season.
Buangor on the road for tough task
Pomonal and Buangor battle it out in junior match.
Buangor set for big test at home
Buangor and Youth Club headline the Grampians Cricket Association round nine B Grade fixture.
Finals spot up for grabs for Tatyoon
Tatyoon could move into the top four if it beats Halls Gap in round nine of the Grampians ...
Top spot at stake for Stawell Golf Red side
Stawell Golf Red is one win away from finishing the 2016-17 season on top of the ladder.
Pew Research Centre reveals what we think makes us Australian
Just over two-thirds believe speaking the national language is "very important" to being a true Australian.
Labor accuses Malcolm Turnbull of 'buying' his way out of trouble with $1.75 million donation
"No wonder Malcolm Turnbull was so desperate to keep his secret — he basically bought himself an election," said Labor's ...
A woman, Sally McManus, is likely to head ACTU for the first time
A woman is likely to head the peak national unions' organisation for the first time in its history.
Malcolm Turnbull prepares to overhaul donations system, reveals his own $1.75 million contribution
Malcolm Turnbull is preparing to ban foreign donations in a bid to restore faltering public trust in the ...
Malcolm Turnbull confirms he donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he donated $1.75 million of his own money to the Liberal Party, ...
Greens bank $3.9m in donations including $600,000 from Graeme Wood
The Greens received more than $1 million from two big donors last financial year, helping bankroll the party's ...
Leave them in cars and pay the price
Carols at Cato Park
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship requests
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship information and application form.
A great investment offer
Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.
Productivity Commission review: Why Sinodinos is under pressure over books
Strong governments stand up for little people.
ABC's Ice Wars: Documentary series goes behind the scenes on death, destruction and recovery
This four-part documentary hammers home the insidious prevalence of the drug.
Television drama: This Is Us is a dead set success
After a modest start, the US network NBC has renewed the compelling hit show for a second and ...
Yoda was wrong: after Rogue One, the future for the Star Wars movies is clear
The success of Rogue One ensures many more stand-alone movies as well as new episodes of the sci-fi ...
How Googling your health questions just got easier and more reliable
Google is launching 'Google Health' in Australia.
Food delivery apps at the fingertips of Sydney school students
Mobile food delivery apps are making their way into Sydney schools, extending lunch menus beyond salad sandwiches and ...
Horsham College students return to school | Photos
Students look forward to returning to school after the holiday break.
Fund members likely flying blind with life-stage options
Would you invest in something for which there is no information on whether it is likely to be ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Market volatility not as scary as it seems
With returns from super getting bumpier, it's important for members to make sure they are in the right ...
Letters to the Editor
When I grow up I want to make cupcakes
10-year old-Tiani dashed in and breathlessly asked in wonderment if she could stir the melted chocolate and butter ...
Letters to the Editor
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Counting our lucky stars on national day
Country towns stand together on Australia Day to celebrate what makes them so great.
Letters to the Editor
Sheraton on the Park, Sydney review: A classic grand hotel
Sheraton on the Park's location and comforts make it attractive to leisure and business visitors alike.
Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 starts Melbourne flights
New cutting-edge aircraft makes first flight on Hong Kong-Melbourne route.
Cost hundreds, save thousands: Why you should buy travel insurance
Sure, it adds to the cost of trip, but the peace of mind is – frankly – priceless.
Flight of Fancy podcast, Episode 1: Travel scams: Have you ever been scammed?
Every traveller has story about being scammed. What's your story?