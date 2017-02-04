The East Grampians Health Service Murray to Moyne team hosted a ride-a-thon at Cafe Pyrenees on Friday.
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Flood waters leave homes devastated
Two Ararat families are devastated after their homes were flooded when a water main broke.
Hard year of study ahead for students | PHOTOS
Year 12 students at the Ararat district's three high schools returned for their final year this week.
Midwife’s valuable lesson
An Ararat midwife has compared care at Melbourne's Royal Women's Hospital with East Grampians Health Service.
Statue smashed at St Mary’s
A statue has been vandalised at St Mary's Primary School.
Killer dog mauls rams
New teachers start in Ararat
Four new teachers have started with Ararat West Primary School this year.
Gorrin House to host shoppers
The Gorrin House Auxiliary will benefit from a trash and treasure day on February 12.
Library to welcome expert job advice
An expert in applying for jobs will deliver a free seminar at Ararat Regional Library.
Police slam drug-driving car crashes
Victoria Police are still not happy with crowd behaviour at the Rainbow Serpent Music and Arts Festival.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Schools to compete on green
Chalambar will host primary school pupils for the Grampians bowls state fours event on Friday.
Sharp wins club bowls title
Andrew Sharp is Stawell Bowls Club champion for the 12th time.
Marx Metal takes lead by percentage
Marx Metal holds the lead with a huge percentage.
Mininera and District Football League fixture
The full Mininera and District Football League fixture for the 2017 season
Buangor and Pomonal to fight finals preview
Buangor and Pomonal will meet at Alexandra Oval in a finals preview on Saturday.
Powell’s double includes brooch
Sharon Powell won the brooch event at Chalambar Golf Club on Wednesday.
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
Houses threatened by bushfire in Diggers Rest in Melbourne's north-west
Multiple houses are threatened by a grassfire that has broken out in Calder Park in Melbourne's south-west.
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Government MPs working to bring same-sex marriage policy to a head over next fortnight
The push to allow a free vote is being driven by the backbench, though some cabinet ministers are ...
Top Stories
Community
Leave them in cars and pay the price
Carols at Cato Park
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship requests
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship information and application form.
A great investment offer
Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Features
Opinion
Moving to an Australian food waste strategy
New year and new beginning for students
Good luck to all the students starting a new school year this week.
New year and new beginning for students
Good luck to all the students starting a new school year this week.
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
When I grow up I want to make cupcakes
10-year old-Tiani dashed in and breathlessly asked in wonderment if she could stir the melted chocolate and butter ...
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...