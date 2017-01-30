What better way to depict the atmosphere of a festival than through the eyes of the punters living ...
Ararat West loses water after main bursts
Large sections of Ararat have been left without water after a main burst on Barkly Street.
Live Rural to help with farmers’ study
Live Rural will award two scholarships to people working on farms. Find out how to apply.
School life kicks off
Prep pupils across the Ararat district will be starting school this week.
Welcome for new citizens
Three members of the Ararat community have strengthened their national ties after they were awarded full citizenship on ...
Radford awarded top gong | PHOTOS
A long-serving Ararat community member was recognised at the Ararat Australia Day awards on Thursday.
Youth entertains with brass concert
The Grampians Youth Brass Band entertained residents with a concert at Halls Gap on Tuesday.
School zone warnings
Police are warning motorists to be aware of school zones when students return for term one next week.
Ahoy there, Pirates on stage
Ararat Musical Comedy Society is ready to take auditions for the group's next production.
Breaking: Moyston fire
Country Fire Authority crews are responding to a blaze at Moyston.
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Culling rides in lead pack with Cadel
Ararat's Murray Culling joined Cadel Evans to ride the first part of the Great Ocean Road Race on ...
Phillips top scores in win against Buangor
Tatyoon-Willaura notched up a 71-run win against Buangor in the Grampians Cricket Association under-13 competition on Sunday.
Bowlers off green with hot weather
For the second consecutive week, the Grampians Midweek Bowls midweek competition has been cancelled due to a total ...
Juniors shine at Bendigo classic
The Ararat Redbacks had mixed results at the Bendigo Junior Classic with the under-14 boys and the under-18 ...
Bowlers dominate as Horsham ekes out win | Photos
It was a second win for Horsham in a match that suited bowlers more than batsman on Friday.
Cricket rivals set for clash
Grampians Cricket Association and Horsham representative sides will play against each other for the second time this season ...
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Donald Trump tells Malcolm Turnbull he will honour deal to resettle refugees from Nauru and Manus
Details of who will be resettled in the US remain unclear.
Islam-critical Kirralie Smith seen as potential libertarian leader
As Kirralie Smith sits at a sidewalk table in Taree for an interview this week, there is a ...
Families split as Trump Muslim ban 'banishes normal, honest people'
Donald Trump's Muslim ban banishing normal, honest people who are trying to visit their families, says Melbourne's Somalian ...
Leave them in cars and pay the price
Carols at Cato Park
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship requests
The Ararat Advertiser sponsorship information and application form.
A great investment offer
Wonderfully designed and well maintained, this is a superb family brick home or it could be a lucrative investment.
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
When I grow up I want to make cupcakes
10-year old-Tiani dashed in and breathlessly asked in wonderment if she could stir the melted chocolate and butter ...
Letters to the Editor
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Counting our lucky stars on national day
Country towns stand together on Australia Day to celebrate what makes them so great.
Letters to the Editor
A time to celebrate what makes us great
OPINION | On Australia Day, we celebrate all things that make our nation a great place to live ...
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...