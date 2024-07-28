'The crowd was electric': Dunmore stars as Miners men score a thrilling win

Ararat's Zac Dunmore lead the Ballarat Miners to an impressive win on Saturday, July 27, with only one win separating the men's side from the NBL1 South grand final.
The Ballarat Miners men booked a spot in the preliminary final after defeating Dandenong in 91-78 in front of a roaring home crowd at Selkirk Stadium.
It was the Miners' first game back with coach Luke Brennan in two weeks, after he returned home from an overseas trip.
Brennan said he was incredibly proud of the players' performance on the night.
"I truly believe that we have the best fans in the league," he said.
"And for us, we haven't put our best foot forward the last couple of weeks so to be able to come out and put on a performance that they can be proud of is really pleasing for me as a coach to see, and it's fun to be a part of."
The Miners' lost to Frankston and Eltham in the past two weeks, but it was a different story against the Rangers.
"It wasn't reinventing the wheel by any means, it was just going back to who we wanted to be," Brennan said.
Centre Majok Majok was impressive leading the Miners' defence, with 18 boards on the night.
After an even first half, the game turned in the third quarter as Tyler Rudolph found his range.
But it was Zac Dunmore who was the Miners' leading scorer on the night, with 20 points.
"I think we felt like we were in a good spot in the first two quarters," Rudolph said. "But we felt like we just needed to keep chipping away and then I felt in that third is where we were kind of able to get a little momentum and push it open a little bit."
Rudolph said getting the win at home made for an extra-special night.
"The crowd was electric," he said. "I thought we played some of our best basketball we've played in the past month or two."
Brennan said it wasn't just those on the court who played a major role in the game.
"It was the players that weren't on the court that stood out to me the most," he said. "Our bench was fantastic."
"They gave us a shot of Red Bull and there were some times when our energy started to drop and it was the guys that didn't touch the court for a second that were actually the ones getting everyone else up and about."
The game marked the Miners' final home court appearance for the season.
Ballarat will get on the road to Sandringham next week for the preliminary final, which Brennan and Rudolph agreed was a challenge.
The Sabres finished in the top four teams in the league, and most recently defeated Mount Gambier 75-59 in their qualifying final.
"It's going to be a tough one," Rudolph said. "I think we're going to have to have a couple of good days of preparation this week and get ourselves ready.
"But I know we're all going to be excited to play more."
The preliminary final will begin at 7:30pm in Sandringham.
