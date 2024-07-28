Tender awarded: East Grampians Rural Pipeline stage two to begin late 2024

The second stage of the East Grampians Rural Pipeline project is set to commence in late 2024, following the recent awarding of the tender to Mitchell Water Australia.
This stage would involve the construction of trunk mains, distribution network pipelines, additional pump stations, and water storage facilities.
GWMWater managing director Mark Williams said the tender awarding was a significant milestone for the project.
"This project has been in the works for some time, and the next stage of construction is a big and exciting step forward," he said.
"We have remained committed to getting the best value for money for our customers and we thank them for their patience throughout the process."
The first stage of construction is currently underway at the Lake Fyans Pump Station, the primary water source for the East Grampians Rural Pipeline.
Mr Williams said work had been progressing in readiness for the next stage of construction to start.
"We continue to work with Cape Dunstans to deliver the early works package, and have been engaging with landholders to mark out their preferred meter point connection locations based on the current design," he said.
The pipeline's construction aims to secure the future of rural landowners and small towns surrounding Ararat by providing a reliable, secure, high-quality water supply throughout the year.
Landowners who have not yet signed up for a connection but have a pipeline designed to run past their property can still submit an expression of interest.
However, GWMWater can no longer accept EOIs for land parcels that are not included in the updated project footprint and design.
For more information visit gwmwater.org.au/egrp.
The Australian government, through the National Water Grid Fund, the Victorian government, and GWMWater, jointly funds the East Grampians Rural Water Supply Project.
