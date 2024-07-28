The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tender awarded: East Grampians Rural Pipeline stage two to begin late 2024

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
July 29 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The second stage of the East Grampians Rural Pipeline project is set to commence in late 2024, following the recent awarding of the tender to Mitchell Water Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.