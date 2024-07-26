Burglar breaks into church, demands money from priest, parish safe

Victoria Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man who broke into a Western Victoria church earlier this month.
A Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit spokesperson said detectives are investigating the alleged aggravated burglary.
On Wednesday, July 17, an unknown male offender broke into Ararat's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at about 11pm.
"Investigators have been told the male gained access through a bedroom window, before he woke up a priest who was asleep inside the residence," the spokesperson said.
"The male demanded money from the priest and fled the scene with approximately $1000 from the parish safe. The priest was not physically injured."
Investigators have released images and visions of a male they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
He is described as having a slim to medium build and was wearing a dark hooded jumper and pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or log on to www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
