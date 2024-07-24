Ararat council advances Pomonal bushfire recovery with new rebuilding phase

The Ararat Rural City Council is advancing its recovery efforts from the February 13 bushfires in Pomonal by initiating a new phase focused on residential rebuilding.
The council has secured a Bushfire Hazard Landscape Assessment for the township and seeks qualified bushfire consultants to join a panel of preferred contractors.
Chief Executive Dr Tim Harrison emphasised the importance of bushfire assessments in rebuilding.
"After the bushfires of February this year, Council recognised that a key requirement for rebuilding would be bushfire assessments," Dr Harrison said.
"Council sought, and successfully applied for, State funding to assist with bushfire assessments required for rebuilding homes.
"This service arrives in conjunction with other measures to aid the rebuilding process, such as waiving council planning and building fees and working with other statutory referral agencies to reduce red tape, allowing the Pomonal community to rebuild quickly and safely."
Dr Harrison invited specialists to register their interest by tender in joining a coterie of preferred contractors, ultimately forming a panel that will serve as an easily accessible resource for Pomonal residents seeking fire risk assessments to assist in rebuilding homes.
Almost six months ago, more than 50 CFA crews battled fires across Pomonal; 45 homes were lost in the blaze.
Community members can inform the council of their preferred consultant from the assembled panel.
The council will engage the contractor, streamlining the process towards rebuilding homes for fire-affected residents.
Interested consultants can engage in the tender process by visiting https://app.eprocure.com.au/ararat/home/public.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.