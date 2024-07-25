Ready to rampage: Rats poised to take on Horsham Saints

The Rats return from the bye and host the Horsham Saints at Alexandra Oval on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
For Rats co-coaches Tom Mills and Tom Williamson, the break aimed to keep the squad healthy after a night of "reasonable" intensity at training on Thursday, July 18.
"Then just have a really good run into finals, and just get everyone as fresh as possible," Mills said.
For Williamson, he expects the Saints to give it their all.
In the round five match, Ararat won by 105 points.
The final score was boosted significantly by Williamson who booted nine goals.
"They're a team that has a crack," Williamson said.
"They've got a lot of young kids firmed up with some wise heads.
"We expect a strong counter after the first time we played them...
"They would've taken some learnings away from then."
The Saints enter the contest after a 45-point loss against Southern Mallee.
Ben Knott's side trailed by three points at the last change before being held scoreless in the last term.
Veteran midfielder Sam Clyne featured atop the best.
In other games, Nhill are preparing for 'eight point' game with Horsham in the 4th versus 5th clash.
Minyip-Murtoa will look to keep pace with the top five when it travels to Hopetoun.
There they will face the Southern Mallee Thunder.
After the round 13 loss to the Thunder, Warrack is back at Anzac Park to face Dimboola.
Stawell has the bye in round 14.
