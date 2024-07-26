Contemporary home near Ararat CBD

Stylishly renovated, this weatherboard home is centrally located in Ararat.
It has an open layout for the living, dining and kitchen space, with the kitchen including a gas cooktop and a dishwasher. The home also has gas hot water, a gas log fire, and split system air-conditioning.
There are three bedrooms, two of which retain the charm of their original pressed-metal ceilings.
The front has a Merbau deck and the Colourbond roof has been updated. An electric roller door is in front of the double-length carport and a large covered entertaining area.
Suitable for an owner-occupier or an investor, it has a history as a short-term rental and it has previously been on a fixed lease at $400 per week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.