The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Contemporary home near Ararat CBD

By Ararat House of the Week
July 26 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contemporary home near Ararat CBD
Contemporary home near Ararat CBD

3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 11 Banksia Street, Ararat
  • $365,000 - $385,000
  • AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Aidan Moar 0458 579 328
  • INSPECT: 12:10-12:30 pm July 27

Stylishly renovated, this weatherboard home is centrally located in Ararat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.