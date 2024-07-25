The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

New data ranks Grampians as top business area in Victoria

Ben Fraser
Carla Mascarenhas
By Ben Fraser, and Carla Mascarenhas
July 25 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New data has highlighted the Grampians as one of the best areas in Victoria in which to operate a business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Carla Mascarenhas

Carla Mascarenhas

Journalist

Carla Mascarenhas is the NSW correspondent covering breaking news, state politics and investigations. She is based in Sydney. Contact her on carla.mascarenhas@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.