Ararat council's bin survey aims to enhance recycling, reduce landfill

With an eye on enhancing waste management and recycling within the municipality, the Ararat Rural City Council has engaged a contractor to conduct surveys of the contents of residential bins.
The council is collaborating with Australian sustainability, waste, and resource recovery consultancy EC Sustainable to perform the surveys in late July and August.
The contents of randomly selected households will investigate the volume used and condition of the bins during a typical waste collection day.
EC Sustainable will investigate how the bin contents are sorted at a waste facility.
Chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the results would allow the council to improve waste services such as bin systems, programs and education to increase recycling and reduce waste in landfill.
"This initiative provides valuable insights that will guide us in streamlining improvements to our waste services," he said.
"By working together as a community, we can significantly boost recycling rates and reduce landfill waste across the municipality."
Dr Harrison iterated that the council and EC Sustainable would only collect the data for use in this study.
The information collected would treated as private and confidential.
The information collected is analysed and reported in an aggregated form.
If residents have any concerns regarding the survey, please contact Customer Service at (03) 5355 0200.
More information about the survey can be found on the council's website at https://www.ararat.vic.gov.au/services/waste-and-recycling/2024-residential-bin-survey.
