The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Ararat council's bin survey aims to enhance recycling, reduce landfill

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
July 23 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With an eye on enhancing waste management and recycling within the municipality, the Ararat Rural City Council has engaged a contractor to conduct surveys of the contents of residential bins.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.