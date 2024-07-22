The maze of modern job hunting: What are "ghost jobs"?

This is branded content.
Applying for a job can be a difficult experience-from applying to waiting for the next stage, leaping to a new career can sometimes be frustrating, demoralising, and disconcerting.
How would you feel if you applied for a job, knowing you'd never hear back from a recruitment team?
For many Australians, the rise of a new type of job posting that harvests prospective candidate data for its own ends is challenging the ethics of the employment process.
When you study IT management, it's reasonable to want to apply for a job - and to trust recruiters and hiring teams with that data, with the trust that they'll try to find a position that meets your needs.
Let's explore the challenging world of recruitment - and how ghost jobs threaten the trust relationship between prospective employees and recruiters.
Listing a job can be challenging for any employer. There are often large volumes of applicants, an extensive recruitment process, screening, and reference checks, amongst other things.
When looking for the right employee for the role, it can seem like a good idea to take every possible step to maximise your ability to find the best recruits.
That could be through listing a position description for an extended period, reaching out to candidates that fit a particular recruitment profile, and seeking out candidates internally.
Significant hurdles exist for potential employees when applying for work. One issue of note is the large volume of job applications typically required before receiving a single job offer.
While these issues are surmountable, added challenges such as avoiding ghost jobs can be hard to spot and add to the challenges employees and employers face when looking for new roles.
Unfortunately, holding back a job application can have many advantages, not just for recruiters but also for companies. It's essential to recognise that there are always costs involved in recruitment.
It's estimated that it can often take several months from onboarding for an employee to get up to speed with the various obligations that they need to meet while in the workplace.
For a potential employer facing financial distress, holding a job posting out for an extended period can have two effects - it can lull current employees into a false sense of change (either that they'll have new support or be replaced) and help manage costs.
It's a profoundly unethical move; if employees find out, it can lead to a loss of trust within an organisation, which can be hard to restore.
In a recent survey conducted by Clarify Capital, one thousand hiring managers were interviewed to understand what proportion of them left applications available online for more than a month - a classic sign of a ghost job.
The results were terrifying - more than two-thirds of hiring managers indicated they'd left job openings open for over two months.
It's important to note that sometimes, employees choose to ghost an employer. Common reasons for this include candidates dropping out of an extensive recruitment process or potentially finding a more lucrative position after being offered a role.
Ghosting often puts employees and employers at odds - with both parties acting disingenuously and hampering the efforts of genuine job recruitment by private businesses and firms.
Fortunately, there are several ways to identify ghost jobs, so the next time you submit a job application, you can trust that it comes from a legitimate source.
The first, naturally, is the amount of time that a job application has been up - with open positions being filled in an average of just over six weeks, it may be worth contacting the prospective employer to see if an older job posting is still accurate.
Other signs include vague or missing descriptions or open roles that openly contradict a public position from a company. For example, if a corporation has announced a hiring freeze, it's highly unlikely that open applications will be filled quickly.
The reality is ghost jobs are here to stay - unless candidates put up a concerted fight to tackle the issue at hand. Recruitment professionals note that fake roles and ghost jobs are rampant at many hiring levels.
One recruitment professional suggested that recruitment teams have a pivotal role to play to legitimise recruitment processes. Speaking to Human Resources Director, owner of DARE Group Australia, Sue Parker had this to say:
"Employers need to learn how to communicate 'no thank you' and other sensitive information in a way that minimises retribution," Parker said.
"If employers start building a reputation of honesty and trust, and not ghosting, and not wasting time, that business is going to have far greater success in talent acquisition."
Finding a job will always be a difficult challenge - whether it's finding a way to make yourself stand out among a pack of candidates or finding a role that meets your needs, a good job search can take time or patience.
If you haven't heard back from a job application in a while, perhaps it's time to apply for another role - you never know what opportunities might come up.
