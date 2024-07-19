Magnificent views to Mt Langi Ghiran

This brick veneer house has been thoughtfully designed and sits in one of Ararat's most sought-after locations.
Showcasing a clever floorplan, the solid home provides a magnificent outlook over Ararat and Mt Langi Ghiran.
This provides an exceptional opportunity to extend and embrace the magnificent views.
The kitchen flows directly into the spacious dining and family living areas, which encompass the scenic views and natural light.
The bedrooms are a good size, and the central bathroom is in good condition.
The rear deck is perfect for entertaining and overlooks the 923 square metre (approx.) yard with low maintenance plants and gardens. There is also an oversized single shed at the rear of the block.
Currently leased to a fantastic tenant, this property is a great investment or place to call home. Call the agency for more information.
