The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Magnificent views to Mt Langi Ghiran

By Ararat House of the Week
July 19 2024 - 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magnificent views to Mt Langi Ghiran
Magnificent views to Mt Langi Ghiran
  • 7 Brewster Road, Ararat
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Carpark 0
  • $419,000
  • Agency: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
  • Agent: Brad Jensen 0438 521 039
  • Inspect: By appointment

This brick veneer house has been thoughtfully designed and sits in one of Ararat's most sought-after locations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.