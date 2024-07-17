ARIN online: new weather stations to enhance forecast accuracy in region

Weather data in the Ararat region is forecast to improve, thanks to a series of new weather stations that will go online this winter.
ARIN, the Ararat Rural Information Network, is scheduled to go public in a few weeks, collating information from 25 multi-sensor weather station units spread across the region.
Farmer Anthony Evans hosts one of the units on his 2300-acre property outside Willaura.
He said decision-making often relied on accurate information specific to his area.
ARIN collects data on wind speed, direction, gusting, barometric pressure, rainfall, thermal imaging, and more-all measured continuously and reported every minute-providing invaluable guidance for on-farm choices.
"Quite often, just five to ten kilometres away, you'll have very different readings," he said.
"All these things, they count towards decisions you make."
Mr Evans is part of a triple-generation farming operation with his 88-year-old father and 22-year-old son.
The trio farms sheep and a large cereal crop.
The weather station's real-time readings include soil moisture, collected via a probe extending nearly a metre into the soil.
"That will give us guidance for fertiliser - whether to fertilise at that time or not - and sowing times, to a certain degree," Mr Evans said.
"This is the 'guinea pig' probe. Neighbours could also have probes, but you'd need to contact them to get their readings."
Previously considering the installation of a private weather station, Mr Evans now appreciates the communal advantages of the ARIN network, which allows all local farmers to access data from any of the 24 other stations.
"All the neighbors will be able to log into it too," he said, highlighting the network's open access approach that promises to revolutionise weather-dependent decision-making across the municipality.
