Flags flew at half mast across Victoria on Tuesday

The Australian National Flag was flown at half-mast from all buildings and establishments occupied by Victorian Government departments and affiliated agencies all day on Tuesday, July 16, as a mark of respect for the Honourable Barry Thomas Pullen , who died on June 28 at the age of 84.
Flags were lowered at the Ararat Town Hall, Council Offices and the Police Station.
A State Funeral Service for Mr Pullen was held on Tuesday 16 July 2024 at Fitzroy Town Hall. He was a long-serving politician of the state
Those who knew Mr Pullen described him as a true servant to the people of Victoria. He spent 20 years in the public sector before being elected to our state's Parliament in 1982.
He was determined to achieve a fairer and kinder Victoria - a cause he never wavered from during his time as Minister for Housing and Construction, Education, and the Environment.
After retiring from Parliament in 1999, Barry's commitment to being a voice for the voiceless continued.
He was a profound leader and mentor for many, but above all else, he was a loving friend, husband, father, and grandfather.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.