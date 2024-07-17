The Ararat Advertiser
Flags flew at half mast across Victoria on Tuesday

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated July 17 2024 - 12:38pm, first published 12:00pm
The Australian National Flag was flown at half-mast from all buildings and establishments occupied by Victorian Government departments and affiliated agencies all day on Tuesday, July 16, as a mark of respect for the Honourable Barry Thomas Pullen , who died on June 28 at the age of 84.

SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

