Big win for Thunder over Rats

The Southern Mallee Thunder have kept pace with the top five after a 75-39 win against Ararat in round 12 of the WFNL on July 13.
The match also saw the Thunder celebrate captain Codie Robins' 150th game.
Both sides moved the ball quickly in the early stages at Sir Robert Menzies Park.
It was goal for goal as each side looked to settle into a rhythm.
In the Rats' defensive third, Demi Bligh created turnovers of her own, but Southern Mallee led by six goals at the first change.
The Thunder extended its lead early in the second quarter as its defence continued to work hard.
Mon Scott was moved into the defensive ring for Ararat as Genevieve Bush switched to the mid-court.
Southern Mallee led by 17 goals at half time.
It was another tactical change for the Rats to start the second half.
Laney McLoughlan was moved from the attacking to the defensive goal ring.
Ararat looked more controlled with the ball out of its backcourt, but the Thunder still created pressure through the mid-court as it led by 23 goals at the last change.
Southern Mallee's Sydney Thorogood re-entered the match in the fourth quarter as Caitlin Douglass remained in the attacking ring.
The home side maintained its intensity in the fourth term, as the margin was 36 goals after the full-time siren.
Thomson shot 51 goals for the Thunder and was joined by Robins in the best.
Jessie Bligh added 14 goals for Ararat. Sophie Cooper and Philippa Bush were named in the best.
