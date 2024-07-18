Rats reclaim the top spot with commanding win

Ararat has returned to the top of the WFNL senior ladder with a 16.6 (102) - 8.7 (55) win over the Southern Mallee Thunder in round 12 on Saturday, July 13.
Rats co-coaches Tom Mills and Tom Williamson were pleased with the overall performance at Sir Robert Menzies Park.
"It was a great result to get a [eight] goal win over a top side. You take that any day," Mills said.
For Williamson, he was thrilled to get some continuity back at both ends of the ground.
"We felt the last few weeks we've got a little stability down there with myself and Jack Ganley back in the mix, so we've got plenty of options," Williamson said.
The Rats' patience (which was a focus pre-game) led to the first goal.
Ethan Summers took his time at the beginning of the chain, which finished in an Adam Haslett set shot.
Southern Mallee responded almost immediately through Xavier Oakley.
The Rats then booted four consecutive goals.
Ararat defender Flynn Toner was reported for striking and yellow-carded late in the first term.
The visitors led by 26 points at the first change.
It took eight minutes for the Rats to open its account in the second term.
Ruck Cody Lindsay was front and square and kicked a goal in open play.
Southern Mallee's Thomas Clarke added his side's second but Williamson hit straight back as Toner returned to the field.
Williamson's second and a Mills snap gave the Rats a 45-point lead at the long break.
However Ararat would be without Xavier McLoughlan for the remainder of the match, who suffered a collarbone injury.
The first 15 minutes of the third term were physical as stoppages dominated.
Haslett broke the game open down the wing, and Henry Shea converted the Rats' tenth goal from a set shot.
Late goals to Mills (two) and Williamson extended Ararat's lead to 67 points at the last change.
The Thunder added its third major through Clarke less than two minutes into the last term.
Southern Mallee showed its attacking ability in the fourth term.
However, the Rats responded with three goals in the final term and ran out 57-point winners.
Clarke and Delahunty kicked two goals for the Thunder. Mills and Williamson booted four for Ararat.
