Rats reclaim the top spot with commanding win

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
July 18 2024 - 4:56pm
Ararat has returned to the top of the WFNL senior ladder with a 16.6 (102) - 8.7 (55) win over the Southern Mallee Thunder in round 12 on Saturday, July 13.

Sports Journalist

Lucas is a sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He completed his Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. Lucas is originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

