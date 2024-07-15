Mount Cole State Forest re-opens for visitors and campers

Mount Cole State Forest has reopened after recent bushfires in February. Some roads may remained closed but DEECA has assessed all of the campsites and picnic areas in the Mt Cole State Forest, and most are now safe to visit but people are are urged to still take care when visiting.
Mt Cole State Forest is located one hours drive west of Ballarat, just off the Western Highway, 25 kilometres from the township of Beaufort and marks the gateway to the Grampians.
There are picnic and camping facilities throughout the Mt Cole State Forest catering for both large and small groups.
Take a stroll after dark and enjoy the nightlife of the forest.
Walking and horse riding are popular in the fotrest and most sites include picnic facilities, toilets, shelters and fireplaces/pits.
Walks through fern gullies and alpine plateaus include views across Langi Ghiran and the Grampians.
Although snowfall in the valley itself is rare, Mt Cole and some of the higher peaks gets covered in snow nearly every winter.
There are six different sites and more information can be found on https://ffm.vic.gov.au/forest-and-road-closu
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.