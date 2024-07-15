The Ararat Advertiser
Mount Cole State Forest re-opens for visitors and campers

By Sheryl Lowe
July 15 2024 - 12:00pm
Mount Cole State Forest has reopened after recent bushfires in February. Some roads may remained closed but DEECA has assessed all of the campsites and picnic areas in the Mt Cole State Forest, and most are now safe to visit but people are are urged to still take care when visiting.

