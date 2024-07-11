Ararat's NAIDOC week, healing and well-being smoking ceremony

This week marks National NAIDOC Week with the chosen theme of Keep the Fire Burning- Blak, Loud, and Proud.
This year's theme celebrates the unyielding spirit of our communities and invites all to stand in solidarity, amplifying the First Nations voices that have long been silenced.
NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians to explore the cultures and histories of First Nations peoples and engage in festivities to celebrate the world's oldest continuous living cultures.
Ararat Rural City Council began the celebrations on Monday, July 8, with an open invitation to the community to join in. The celebrations included a Welcome to Country and a Smoking Ceremony conducted by Paul Kelly, a proud Gunditjmara-Kirrae Wurrong man from Southwest Victoria.
The ceremony is a ritual that uses smoke to cleanse and welcome, promoting healing and well-being.
Following the Smoking Ceremony and Welcome to Country from Mr Kelly, Mayor Bob Sanders emphasised the significance of National NAIDOC Week.
"NAIDOC Week is not just about celebrating and recognising the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples; it's about acknowledging the ongoing journey of reconciliation," he said. "It's a chance to learn from the resilience and strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, who have faced immense challenges throughout history and still do today."
Mr Kelly is a highly regarded yidaki (didgeridoo) player and cultural performer.
He explained that the native leaves he had gathered to smoulder over the fire were not just important in and of themselves; their connection to their biodiverse ecosystem is central to their power and meaning.
He shared the deep history of his connection to the region, encompassing the landscape (such as the Glen-Hopkins River, a significant waterway to his ancestors through his mother's side) an the area's sociological history.
Mr Kelly's great-great-great grandfather played marngrook - the precursor to AFL - which originated in Moyston.
"They played with a possum-skinned ball, and he was one of the first Indigenous men to play AFL," said Pa
The region is home to another location important to Paul's people: Bunjil's Cave, a sacred site in the Grampians.
"In our Dreaming, Bunjil is so significant," Paul explained. "He created our laws, all our customs, and all our beliefs. He takes the form of the wedge-tailed eagle...
Unfortunately, my West Coast Eagles did not recently do as well as Bunjil. Bunjil's Cave contains the only known rock art in Australia depicting this principal creator.
Afternoon tea was served in the Studio of Ararat Gallery TAMA, followed by a viewing of the work of distinguished Kirrae Whurrung artist Brett Clarke.
Mr Clarke is a singer, songwriter, musician, carver, dancer, and father whose work spans visual arts, multimedia, music creation, and sound design. His work is currently on display at Ararat Gallery TAMA.
Ararat Rural City Council's 2024-25 Budget dedicated $100,000 towards an ongoing initiative to develop strong connections with traditional owners that will work to help close the gap and deliver a better future for Indigenous Australians.
A council spokesperson said the council is committed to supporting a reconciliation process and proactively developing new partnerships with Traditional Owners in the region to create a more inclusive and diverse community.
Ararat Rural City Council acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land on which we live and work, the Eastern Maar, Barengi Gadjin (the Wotjobaluk, Jaadwa, Jadawadjali, Wergaia, and Jupagulk peoples of the Wotjobaluk Nations), and Wadawurrung peoples, and recognise their connection to the land and waterways. We pay our respects to their elders, past, present, and emerging, as well as all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
