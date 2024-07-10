Rats hoping for more of the same in top-two clash | WFNL round 12

Rats co-coach Tom Mills will be hoping for more of the same when it comes to game style as Ararat travels to face Southern Mallee in round 12 of the WFNL on Saturday, July 13.
Ararat claimed a 121-point win against Warrack in round 11.
Jack Ganley booted eight goals as Tom Williamson and Mills each kicked five.
"It was just good to get back to us and move the ball the way we wanted to and set ourselves up for the run home," he said
"[our game style] It's contested and more controlling; we blazed away a lot against Horsham [in round 10].
"The way we played against Warrack, if we do that again, we're going to be hard to stop."
Mills believes the clash with the Thunder starts in the midfield.
"They've got good people around the ball and a strong forward line. So centre clearance is going to play a big part," he said.
"The weight of numbers going forward [will be key]; if we can hold up in a backline and limit their entries, I think that will go a long way."
He highlighted the work of Thunder coach Kieran Delahunty and captain Coleman Schache, whilst the matchup of Delahunty and Rats ruck Cody Lindsay will be one to watch again.
"Hopefully, we can get on top early, and maybe they will come after us a bit."
Ararat has seen numbers return recently, with Mills and Ganley are just a few who are back from lengthy injury layoffs.
Ganley has kicked nine goals in two games since his return.
"He's very loud on the field. It's hard not to give him the ball, so you always know where he is," Mills said of Ganley.
"And he can play anywhere on the field. So he's a real danger man for us, and I'm sure opposition players think the same."
