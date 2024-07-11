A lifestyle with natural beauty in Ararat

This four bedroom brick veneer home on about 2.68 acres is only 2km from Ararat's CBD.
Highlights of the home include an updated kitchen, a dining area, a large family room with access to the back veranda and a covered outdoor entertaining area, a spacious lounge, a main bedroom with an ensuite, three additional bedrooms, and a generous study.
The home is equipped with ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning, quality window treatments, and eight solar panels.
Some of the external features include a low-maintenance native garden, a circular driveway, a semi-enclosed single carport, a double carport, a large shed with power and workshop, town water, three large water tanks, chook yards and a dog pen.
