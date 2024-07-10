Ripon Youth Advisory Council launched to give voice to next generation

Member for Ripon, Martha Haylett held the first meeting of her electorate's Ripon Youth Advisory Council on Thursday, June 27.
The meeting saw 11 students, aged between 16 and 18 years-old attend from across the Western Victoria electorate.
"During my time as the Member for Ripon, I've been struck by the passion of young people across our region to make change," said Ms Haylett
"I want to give the next generation of leaders a voice on local issues and matters that impact them.
The council is designed to provide the participating students with the opportunity to meet local councillors, ministers and not-for-profit executives about issues they are interested in, take a leadership role in developing their own community-based initiatives, and participate in consultations on major government initiatives.
At the group's first meeting, students learned about federal, state and local government and put forward ideas for the future.
"Our first meeting was fantastic, with so many great ideas shared," said Ms Haylett.
"In future meetings, members of the Advisory Council will get more opportunities to develop their leadership skills and understanding of how government works."
The Ripon Youth Council will meet four times over the next twelve months, with the last meeting being held at Parliament House in Melbourne.
