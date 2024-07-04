Magpies down Bombers in top two clash, Eagles best Hawks, Lions roar again

Highways and backroads were festive scenes, with five of six Mininera & District Football League round 10 games won by the visiting side.
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac, Great Western, Ararat, Lismore-Derrinallum and Woorndoo-Mortlake all won on the road, with only Hawkesdale-Macarthur holding the fort at home.
The Magpies' win was even sweeter; they defeated first-placed Penshurst to claim the top spot and maintain their 10-match undefeated streak.
The visitors got off to a hot start, kicking 4.0 with the wind to 2.4, establishing an eight-point lead at the first break.
The Magpies had less luck after switching ends, kicking 2.4 to 1.2, to push their lead out to 16 points.
For the third straight quarter, the Bombers kicked 2.4 against the wind; however, it was marginally better than Wickliffe-Lake Bolac's.
At the final break, the hosts were behind by 14 points.
With top spot on the line, both sides came out firing in the fourth quarter, with the Bombers making the most of the favourable conditions to score five goals.
Unfortunately for the buoyant crowd, it was not enough, as the Pies kicked four goals to win by nine points.
Former AFL Barwon FNL premiership player Johnathon Arcoraci kicked three goals for Wickliffe-Lake Bolac in the 12.9 (81) to 10.12 (72) victory.
Ian Milera also kicked three goals for Penshurst to bring his season total to 46.
The Magpies host Tatyoon in round 11, while the Bombers will look to bounce back against Woorndoo-Mortlake.
Ararat's short trip down Tatyoon Road was fruitful, defeating the defending premiers by 71 points.
Naish McRoberts, Jackson Taurau and Tom Taurau each kicked three goals in the 16.12 (108) to 5.7 (37) win.
The Rats kicked 11 goals in the first half, including seven in the second quarter, to establish a 51-point lead at the main break.
Tatyoon clawed back in the second half, keeping the visitors goalless in the third quarter, but could only manage two major of their own.
Five goals in the final quarter, while keeping the hosts goalless, gave the Rats premiership points and a vital four-point buffer between fifth and sixth place.
McRoberts was named one of the best, alongside Kade Bohner, Ryan Weppner, Daniel Waldron, Luke Briggs, and Dustin Okely.
While the Hawks travel to Lake Bolac, Ararat hosts Hawkesdale-Macarthur.
Great Western jumped to ninth place on the ladder following a 59-point victory against Moyston-Willaura.
Samuel Cocks snagged seven goals in the 16.15 (111) to 7.10 (52) win, while Matt Peel and Bailee Turner kicked two each for the Pumas.
Lismore-Derrinallum remains outside of the top five despite the 84-point win against SMW Rovers at Conna Wilson Reserve.
It was a tough day for the Bulldogs faithful, as the home side was restricted to just four goals.
Lachie Constable scored five goals to outscore the home side in the 15.22 (112) to 4.4 (28) win.
Great Western will look for its third win in a row as it travels to Lismore to take on the demons, while the Bulldogs take on Glenthompson-Dunkeld.
The Pumas take on Caramut, with both sides looking for their first win of 2024.
The Swans were overwhelmed by Woorndoo-Mortlake, going down by 53 points.
Tigers' stalwart Jordan Buckley kicked six goals in the 16.17 (113) to 9.6 (60) win.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur defeated Glenthompson-Dunkeld by 63 points to take third place on 28 premiership points, with the Tigers and Eagles behind on percentage.
Lachlan Glare kicked six goals for the winners, while Jezza Woods was the Rams' only multiple-goalkicker.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.