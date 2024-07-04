Kuchel in a race decider to claim title

Nathaniel Kuchel will race to the finish line to claim the state title in front of a home crowd in Ararat on a weekend of speed and skill as the best hill climb contestants descend on Ararat to tackle the One Tree Hill course in an exciting decider.
The 23-year-old will drive his bright blue BMW 135i. The small coupe, which weighs about 1450kg, is his third BMW, and he said he can't imagine competing in anything else.
"I'm hooked on the BMW; the raw feeling is amazing; I just love it," he said.
The car is still street-registered but fitted with full bolt-down safety equipment.
Ararat can expect to host around 60 competitors for the weekend of racing on August 10 and 11.
"At this stage, there are two of us in a tied position, and I'm sure we'll both be as keen as each other to bring home a win. I know I am, especially because we will be in front of my home crowd," he said.
It's an expensive sport, but Mr Kuchel is grateful to his employer, Ag Gear, who are his main sponsors.
However, he is keen to attract additional sponsors to ensure he can compete on an even field and continue to advance his racing to the next level, with his ultimate focus on GT3 and GT$ levels.
Kuchel is not new to the One Tree Hill track. His fastest time last year was 55.25 seconds, beating his closest in-class rival by four seconds when he competed in Ararat's King of the Hill event in November 2023.
His main competitor this year is Zachary Hanlin, and Kuchel acknowledged that he is a very fast driver, so he'll be pulling out all the stops in August to beat him,
"The roar of the cars will be heard across Ararat on the weekend of the race, and I hope the locals come out and line the course to urge the competitors on," he said.
"The road will be closed to traffic, and that allows us the whole road to corner and keep up our speed, but even so, the road can have some rough dips here and there to be on the watch for," he said.
Hanlin is 33 and has been racing for 15 years. In the past six years, he has competed with Altus Esports and has an impressive line-up of wins to his credit.
"This is my first year competing in real life.
"I have done a handful of laps in race cars, but my experience has been entirely on the simulator," he said.
The future looks busy for the hill climb enthusiast, with Melbourne, Gippsland, Ararat, and South Australia scheduled before the end of the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.