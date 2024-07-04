Stylish and comfortable new home in Ararat

This brand new home is the Cypress 178 built by Hotondo Homes.
It is arranged with a north-facing, and large, open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area, plus covered entertaining area and backyard.
The galley-style kitchen has electric cooking, a dishwasher, and a walk-in pantry. The living area has a reverse-cycle split system.
Bedrooms two to four each have a built-in robe, while the main bedroom includes a walk-in robe, an ensuite, and another reverse-cycle split system.
There is also a double remote garage, a garden shed, a fully landscaped garden, and garden seats.
