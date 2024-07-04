The Ararat Advertiser
Stylish and comfortable new home in Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
July 5 2024 - 9:30am
Stylish and comfortable new home in Ararat
Stylish and comfortable new home in Ararat

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 31 Montgomery Street, Ararat
  • Sale by fixed date: Noon July 10 (unless sold prior)
  • Indicative range: $535,000 - $555,000
  • AGENCY: Ray White Ararat
  • CONTACT: Adam Walker 0417 105 012
  • INSPECT: 9-9.30am July 6 and 4.45-5.15pm July 9

This brand new home is the Cypress 178 built by Hotondo Homes.

