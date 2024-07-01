The Ararat Advertiser
Peacock bounces back into form to win the Fenn Family 8km Handicap

By Mark Thompson, Saccc President
July 1 2024 - 3:00pm
After recovering from a training mishap earlier this year and a calf strain in race four of the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club season, John Peacock has rebounded from this adversity in style to cross the line first and win the Fenn Family 8km Handicap.

