Peacock bounces back into form to win the Fenn Family 8km Handicap

After recovering from a training mishap earlier this year and a calf strain in race four of the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club season, John Peacock has rebounded from this adversity in style to cross the line first and win the Fenn Family 8km Handicap.
In a challenging race that runs through the undulations of Ararat's McDonald Park, conditions were greasy from the overdue rain leading up to the race.
As the race headed off under a staggered handicap start, it was difficult to see who was looking like the early favourite, although the form runners of interest were last week's podium finishers, Peacock and Sue Blizzard.
Adrian Van Raaphorst was leading the race up until about one kilometre to go when the contenders revealed themselves in a flurry towards the finish line.
Peacock had taken the lead at this point, when Frank Shevlin flew past Leah Seabohm and Steph Carroll, his eyes now firmly set on the race leader.
However, it was Peacock who held Shevlin off by just three seconds to take the win, with Carroll showing how much she is improving to take third place.
Peacock was extremely pleased and thankful to take out the win after he has had to overcome some major setbacks in 2024.
In February he fell in a training mishap and fractured his cheekbone, having to have surgery to repair the damage in the Royal Melbourne hospital.
His training was severely limited to aid the healing and just as he got some momentum, Peacock injured his calf muscle in race four of the season.
With assistance from his training partners and coach (Blizzard), he clawed his way back to good form to be just weeks away from running his third Half Marathon, since only starting running a couple of years ago.
Fastest times for the men's were run by Paul Fenn (32' 51") and Mark Thompson (34' 16") with Shevlin third fastest (37' 54").
In the women's, Seabohm set the standard (40' 04"), with Helen McPherson second fastest (42' 36"), followed by Annie Brown (43' 18").
The June 30 race was sponsored by the Fenn Family.
David and Leanne have had a long history with the club, when they became involved through their eldest son Paul (a 3 time Club Championship for the SACCC) who joined in 1995 and still competes to this day.
Their youngest son Darryl, also enjoyed numerous seasons with the club in the early 2000's, and then David started to join in as well, winning the Over 40's Club Championship in 2005.
Leanne volunteered for the club tirelessly in supporting her family and the function of the club while they competed.
In addition to this history, the field on Sunday was also bolstered with Leanne's brother and the most decorated SACCC Club Champion (eight times), Frank Shevlin entering the race and making it a nostalgic affair for the club and the Fenn family.
Next week's run is the S & T Gallagher 8km, meeting at the One Tree Hill Carpark.
Race briefing will take place at 8.45am sharp for a 9am handicap start.
More information about registration and entry can be accessed on the club website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat.
