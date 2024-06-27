Last call at the Barkly, ends an era

In a bar, the last call signifies patrons' last chance to buy alcoholic beverages before the bar closes.
Some publicans ring a bell, others may have flashing lights, but for Barkly Bistro Bar and Accommodation owners Rob and Sandy Martin, the last call will signify the end of an era, a moment filled with emotion and memories.
Friday night will be the "last call."
They decided to end their time at the Barkly in Ararat a few days ago.
"It has come to an impasse," Mr Martin said.
"And this was our only option."
Mr Martin described the past few days as emotional and very sad.
Since taking over Barkly in 2018, the Ararat community has embraced the Martins; they said the support has been overwhelming.
"The town got behind us, the people made us feel at home, and that is the hardest part," Mr Martin said.
"We'll miss that," he said.
The hospitality sector was hard hit by the pandemic in 2020- 2021, and numerous closures followed.
Rising costs since then have contributed to many establishments struggling to regain economic stability.
"We struggled through Covid, providing half-price rent on rooms and sometimes no rent to support the community hard hit by the pandemic. ,
"But now, the cost of living is making people reconsider their priorities. Household costs have increased, and so have ours. Rising costs on top of the pandemic is hard for everyone.
"People do not have the expendable income they once had."
In addition to renovating the building at their own cost and working seven days a week, the relationship with the landlord has been tested, and they have reached an impasse, the Martins said.
But at the forefront of their minds is the excellent support the Ararat community has shown them.
"I can't name everyone, but we want everyone to know how much we appreciate them.."
"The Ararat community are great people. We have been a part of their births, deaths, marriages, engagements, birthdays, and even proposals. And so many other occasions.
"We have been given that honour and really appreciate that."
"The recent Improvement Notice we received from ARCC was just another thing we had to deal with, but I must clarify that work was part of our contract when we came into Barkley, and it hasn't been done."
During their time in business in Ararat, Mr Martin said the Ararat Council, especially Phillippa Cairns, has been excellent to work with.
The local winemakers and food suppliers have been amazing, too, they said.
"What a wonderful region to be in with the local wine industry on our doorstep," he said.
The Martins have lived at the hotel, so when they leave on July 4, their last day, they'll take some time to rethink, regroup, and make some decisions about the future.
"We put everything we had into the hotel, our next venture will be more organic with less road blocks," Mr Martin said.
"We were proud custodians of this grand building, we've left it better than we found it and we leave with great memories and good friends and a heartfelt thankyou to the Ararat community."
Dinner with entertainment by Andrew Parsons on Friday June 28 is the last call at the Barkly complete with nightcap.
