Near-new home on half an acre in Ararat

By Ararat House of the Week
June 28 2024 - 10:00am
4 BED | 2 BATH | 6 CAR

  • 72 Tatyoon Road, Ararat
  • $770,000 - $840,000
  • LAND: 2133 square metres
  • AGENCY: Ararat Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Koby Stewart 0402 891 159 or Aidan Moar 0458 579 328
  • INSPECT: 12.30-1pm June 29

This luxurious residence was built in 2022.

