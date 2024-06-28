Near-new home on half an acre in Ararat

This luxurious residence was built in 2022.
Some highlights include the well-appointed north-facing kitchen and dining area, the two separate living spaces, and the main bedroom with an ensuite and a walk-in wardrobe.
The family bathroom is in a separate wing of the home along with two more bedrooms.
A Fronius 11kW solar system and double glazed windows have helped achieve a 7.3 energy rating.
The fully-fenced front yard is accessed via a solar-powered gate, and there's the choice of parking in the double garage or following the gravel drive around to the huge shed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.