Ararat taskforce, supporting people seeking asylum

Ararat Rural City Council is a proud member of the Local Government Mayoral Taskforce Supporting People Seeking Asylum.
It's a state-wide group assembled to give a voice to the thousands of people living without support - some for over a decade - while their refugee status claims are being processed.
As part of this advocacy team, Council shares resources and practical responses to the issues caused by negative policies towards people seeking asylum.
We must support our neighbours, friends and local community members who urgently need certainty and stability to build their lives.
Ararat Rural City Mayor, Cr Bob Sanders, urges the community to follow the #BackYourNeighbour campaign and sign its petition (https://www.megaphone.org.au/.../support-people-seeking...), which calls on the Federal Government to fulfil seven actions which will support asylum seekers until they can move forward with their lives in a positive way.
