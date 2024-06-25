Ararat sees 16% rise in crime, family violence and theft top list

The number of criminal incidents in Ararat has risen more than 16 per cent in the past year, with criminal damage, family violence intervention order breaches and theft the top reported crimes in the region.
The Crime Statistics Agency has released the latest data for the year ending March 2024, which shows that 1016 criminal incidents were reported, an increase from the 875 reported for the year ending March 2023.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Brett Curran said overall crime continues to gradually increase from the low levels recorded during the pandemic years.
"The scourge of family violence has been felt across the nation this year, with a number of high-profile homicides involving partners and ex-partners who were predominantly men," he said.
"The response to family violence remains a critical priority for Victoria Police. We have thousands of police working tirelessly to apprehend family violence perpetrators and bring them before the courts to ensure the safety of victim-survivors.
"We are also proactively engaging with perpetrators to ensure they are complying with intervention order and bail conditions, so that victim-survivors feel and are safe."
Ararat's criminal incident rate per 100,000 population also stands at 8671.4 compared to the Victorian rate of 5686.4.
Only Mildura (10,530 per 100,000 people) and Horsham 8735 recorded a higher crime rate per capita in the Western Victoria policing region, with Ballarat (7761.1), Greater Bendigo (6573.9) and Warrnambool (6429.2) already recording lower rates.
Criminal damage rose by almost 20 per cent, with 128 criminal incidents in the 12 month period.
Breaches of family violence intervention order rose by more than 50 per cent, with 113 incidents, while theft rose by more than 30 per cent to 101 incidents.
The Crime Statistics Agency data highlighted about four in every five crimes were committed by men.
Of the 512 different offenders, 407 were men and 105 were women.
A quarter of all offenders (130) were aged 45-years-old or above; 22% were offenders aged between 10-24.
At a state level, Act Deputy Commissioner Curran added crimes committed by people under the age of 18 is at "concerning levels".
"...this cohort (is) significantly overrepresented in serious and violent crimes such as aggravated burglaries, car thefts, high risk driving, and robberies," he said.
If you or someone you know is impacted by crime, call the Victims of Crime Helpline on 1800 819 817 or visit www.victimsofcrime.vic.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.