Tenders open: Tatyoon Recreation Reserve set for major upgrades in October

Tatyoon Recreation Reserve's oval will undergo a series of substantial upgrades following the end of the football season, the Ararat Rural City Council chief executive revealed.
Highlighted in the council's 2024/25 Draft Budget, the improvements include surface upgrades, the construction of cricket wickets, and improved irrigation and drainage.
The $330,000 project is scheduled to be completed between October 2024 and January 2025 and is supported by an $80,000 contribution from Ararat Rural City Council, together with $250,000 in grant funding allocated under the Victorian State Government's Country Football and Netball Program.
"These comprehensive upgrade works are aimed at revitalising Tatyoon Sports Oval into a premier sporting venue within our community and mark a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting local sports and community engagement, council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said.
Dr Tim Harrison said the public tender is open until July 12, 2024.
For more information, including supporting documents and a full project scope, visit https://www.eprocure.com.au/ararat.
