Hawks, Rams draw, Lions roar and Eagles floored by ladder leaders

Tatyoon and Glenthompson-Dunkeld have shared the points in a tough Mininera & District Football League round nine contest.
In a defensive-minded battle at the Glenthompson, the Hawks got off to a near-perfect start, kicking 7.1 to 5.2, creating an 11-point margin at the first break.
The Rams clawed back, booting four goals in the second quarter while limiting the reigning premiers to just one.
The hosts held a seven-point lead at the main break, ahead 9.3 (57) to 8.2 (50).
Tatyoon showed its class in the third quarter, kicking five goals, but Glenthompson-Dunkeld held firm, kicking four goals.
At the final break, the Hawks held a slim three-point advantage.
With finals implications, both sides vigorously defended their goals; only two majors were kicked in the fourth quarter.
Nothing could separate the two sides at the final siren, drawing 14.9 (93) to 14.9 (93).
Marcus Darmody kicked eight goals for the Hawks, while Zach Burgess kicked three for the Rams.
The draw sees Tatyoon sit sixth on the ladder, two points behind Ararat; Glenthompson-Dunkeld remains eighth, six points behind Lismore-Derrinallum.
Great Western returned to the winner's circle with an 88-point win against SMW Rovers.
Playing at North Park in Stawell, the Lions looked at home, creating a 26-point lead at the first break with a six-goal opening quarter.
The hosts replicated the feat in the second quarter to establish a 60-point lead at the main break.
The good form continued in the second half, with three goals to Great Western, which went into the final break ahead by 70 points.
Five more goals in the final term saw the Lions win 20.17 (137) to 7.7 (49).
Nick Costello kicked a round-high nine goals for Great Western, while Caleb Bacely (four goals), Samuel Cocks and Tom Robinson also kicked multiple majors.
Jake Carr (three) and Tom McPhan (two) were rare shining lights for the Bulldogs up forward.
Ararat remains in fifth place despite a 54-point loss to ladder leaders Penshurst.
Playing at home, the Eagles struggled to impact the scoreboard early, going into the first break down by 23 points after the Bombers kicked five goals.
The host's luck did not change in the second quarter. They kicked a lone goal, but Penshurst added three more before the main break.
A six-goal margin was pushed to 58 points as the Bomber's four majors dwarfed the Eagle's lone goal.
While the Eagles kicked four goals in the final term, Penshurst took home the four premiership points, winning 15.14 (104) to 7.8 (50).
Ian Milera and Josh Rentsch kicked three goals each for the Bombers, while Luke Walker was the lone multiple-goal scorer for the Eagles with two.
Rentsch leads the competition with 49 goals from eight games, six ahead of teammate Milera (43) and great Western's Costello (42).
Woorndoo-Mortlake defeated Moyston-Willaura by 35 points; however, the hosts had to fight for their win.
The Pumas and Tigers traded goals in the opening quarter, with the latter going into the first break ahead by just six points.
A six-goal to one quarter gave the hosts momentum, and they went into the main break ahead by 47 points.
Moyston-Willaura clawed back in the third quarter, outscoring Woorndoo-Mortlake by three goals to two, but the deficit remained 31 points.
A quiet final term by both sides saw Woorndoo-Mortlake win 12.16 (88) to 7.11 (53).
Damien Pemberton kicked four goals for the Tigers, while Ben Kumnick and Bailee Turner kicked two each for the visiting Pumas.
In the upset of the round, Lismore-Derrinallum defeated Hawkesdale-Macarthur by nine points, thanks to Lachie Constable's magnificent seven.
The Demons got off to a hot start, kicking four goals in the opening term to establish a seven-point lead.
The Eagles fought back, kicking three goals in the second term while limiting the hosts to two; however, the margin at halftime remained seven points.
The seventh-placed Lismore-Derrinallum had the third-placed Hawkesdale-Macarthur on the ropes after the main break, booting four goals to establish a 13-point lead.
Like the second quarter, the Eagles fought back in the fourth, scoring five majors from 10 scoring shots.
However, the Demon's three goals from four scoring shots were enough to hold off the late barrage, winning 13.10 (88) to 11.13 (79).
Constable led the game with seven goals, while Alex White's three for Hawkesdale-Macarthur almost helped them across the line.
In the biggest win of the round, Wickliffe-Lake Bolac defeated Caramut by 107 points.
The Magpies had nine goal scorers in the 19.20 (134) to 4.3 (27) win.
Will Hutchison led the way with five majors for the home side; Darcy Brice (four), Hayden Dowling (three) and Liam Zavaglia (two) all had multiple goals.
In round 10, Tatyoon hosts Ararat in an all-important eight-point game; a win for the Hawks pushes them into the top five, while a win for the Eagles creates a 1.5-game buffer.
Great Western 'host' Moyston-Willaura, albeit at the Moyston Recreation Reserve as the Lions home ground undergoes repairs.
A buoyant Glenthompson-Dunkeld will travel to Hawkesdale as it looks to take down a wounded Eagles outfit.
Penshurst will look to continue its unbeaten streak as it hosts Wickliffe-Lake Bolac, while Woorndoo-Mortlake travels to Caramut to take on the winless Swans.
