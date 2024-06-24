The Ararat Advertiser
Annie Brown sets personal bests, wins SACCC 10km Championship, handicap

By Mark Thompson, Saccc President
June 24 2024 - 10:00am
Paul Fenn and Annie Brown have emerged as the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club champions (SACCC) Men's and Women's Blizzard Family 10km Championship, held on Sunday, June 23.

