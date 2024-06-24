Annie Brown sets personal bests, wins SACCC 10km Championship, handicap

Paul Fenn and Annie Brown have emerged as the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club champions (SACCC) Men's and Women's Blizzard Family 10km Championship, held on Sunday, June 23.
Brown's victory was particularly remarkable as she set a personal best for the 5km and 10km, a feat that sealed her win in the overall handicap.
The SACCC members braved the freezing temperatures to participate in a race that promised good times but greeted them with a chilling 0 degrees on the temperature gauge.
The mental conflict they faced in those moments before the race only added to the intensity of the event.
The Blizzard Family 10km Championship was the first of four races that contribute points towards the prestigious Club Champion award in both Men's and Women's Open and Age Group categories.
Sponsored by long-time club supporters Neil and Sue Blizzard, it was a significant event in the club's calendar.
The course, known for its speed and flatness, offered a perfect setting for the competitors to achieve fast times.
It was clear from the first moments that Fenn and Brown meant business, with both runners leaping out in front from the starters' signal to lead both of their categories immediately.
Fenn immediately shot to a lead with a 3' 26" first kilometre, asserting his intentions to the men's field, while Brown set off with Matt Haddow to create almost a ten-second gap between her and training partner Leah Seabohm, with a 4' 50" kilometre split.
The leaders in the men's and women's categories passed through 5km in a season-best times for this distance (and a personal best for Brown - 24' 12").
Realising the prospect that they had only completed half of the race at this point; however, both runners held their pace and backed up with a strong last 5km splits to win dominantly.
Fenn completed the course to take first place in the Men's 10km Championship in a very fast 34' 44" from Mark Thompson (41' 40") and Cam Gellie in third (43' 54").
Annie Brown crossed the line in a new personal best time of 48' 37" from Seabohm in second place (49' 37") and Helen McPherson third (51' 44").
To top off what was an incredible achievement in clocking 5km and 10km personal bests in one race, Brown won the overall handicap event to take home a beautiful white sash and trophy.
Brown was 21 seconds ahead of her coach, Blizzard, who showed great form to take out second place in the handicap, with John Peacock (third place) having a great day to make it a Blizzard Run Coaching group trifecta.
Next week's run is the Fenn Family 8km at Bridal Hill in McDonald Park, Ararat Hills.
Race briefing will take place at 8.45am sharp for a 9am handicap start.
More information about registration and entry can be accessed on the club website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat
