How does the Chain of Responsibility affect you?

Do you understand where you fall in the Chain of Responsibility (CoR) under Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL)?
When it comes to the running and operation of heavy commercial transport vehicles, there are many different people with different roles, and the CoR assigns various responsibilities to all parties involved to ensure safety and compliance with road transport laws in Australia.
Continue reading to find out what the Chain of Responsibility is and how it may affect you.
The CoR is part of the HVNL that holds parties responsible for the safe operation of heavy vehicles on the road.
Essentially, anyone working with heavy vehicles - whether they're the business employing a driver, the owner of a vehicle, or the business that sends or receives goods - is accountable for the safety of the heavy vehicle, its driver, and its load throughout the journey.
It's important to note that over the years, especially since 2018, the CoR has changed in order to make the health and safety requirements of the HVNL stricter and, therefore, more in line with the Work Health and Safety Act.
Here are some of the biggest changes that have occurred:
To ensure that anyone involved takes their responsibilities seriously, serious penalties are imposed for breaches. The penalties (similar to those of the Work Health and Safety Act) are classified into different categories and depend on the severity of the breach and any accidents or incidents that occurred as a result.
For example, Category 1 offences allow courts to fine up to $300,000 for individuals and up to $3,000,000 for corporations in breach of the CoR law. In addition to these fines, Category 1 offences also come with a risk of up to 5 years imprisonment.
All vehicles and trailers involved in the transportation of goods need to be in complete working order and meet the minimum requirements for design and safety to keep everyone on the roads safe. Ensuring that vehicles are meeting this standard requires regular checking and maintenance.
Heavy goods transport vehicles are required to comply with specific requirements according to their weight, size and maximum speed. The responsibility falls on members of the CoR to ensure all the vehicles and their cargo comply with the minimum and maximum figures.
Drivers are not permitted to work extended hours, which could result in fatigue while on the road. This responsibility generally falls on schedule setters, route planners or the staff and executives responsible for setting contracted working hours.
In the past, an incident would have to occur before anything could be acted on against anyone in the CoR. Now, there is a more proactive approach wherein CoR members can be prosecuted for violations of the law without a resulting incident.
This legal duty of responsibility extends to even the company's executives. Regardless of whether you are or aren't directly involved in the day-to-day decisions, even upper management has a duty to maintain the oversight of all decisions made at a lower level.
As mentioned, the Chain of Responsibility policy applies to absolutely everybody involved in the operation of commercial transportation (any goods transported in vehicles of 4,5 tonnes or more). The key parties in the CoR under the HVNL include:
So, if you are in any way involved in this line of work, you would have a responsibility to uphold the Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL) - failure to do so may result in substantial fines or even imprisonment.
Are you employed as a heavy vehicle driver? The good news is that you do not have to comply with the CoR law; your employer does. Your employers are required to ensure you undergo training and are following procedures, and in this way, ensure they are compliant with CoR obligations.
Your employer should ensure you comply with HVNL requirements, at the very least. This means that you should:
Non-compliance with the CoR has serious consequences for the parties involved. One party's actions have the potential to impact the safety of others, and the consequences range from severe financial penalties to potential imprisonment.
Ultimately, the Chain of Responsibility policy is set to safeguard employees as well as the public because failing to comply puts lives at risk.
While non-compliance with the CoR policy has consequences, these laws also have benefits. Some of the pros of complying with the CoR laws include:
At the end of the day, the CoR Law ensures that anyone involved with the transportation of goods in heavy vehicles will be held accountable for their actions.
This is important, especially in a case where fatalities have occurred. So, cover yourself and your company by ensuring you're compliant with CoR Laws at all times.
