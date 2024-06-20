Cast ready for the spotlight: colourful production is fit for all

The Ararat Regional Theatre Society's vibrant new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opens on Friday, June 21.
This globally popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will appeal to people of all ages, with fantastic songs, dances and humour throughout.
Leading the cast, in the pivotal role of Joseph, is Ararat local Scott Rigby, in his debut with ARTS, who will be joined by Emily Friedrichsen and Christine Bulger as the Narrators.
Other major cast members include Russell Purdie as the Elvis inspired Pharaoh, Ian McCready (Potiphar), Jo Rigby (Mrs Potiphar), Jodie Holwell (Butler), Lionel Holt (Baker), and Bryan Kennedy (Jacob).
Director Leanne McCready encouraged everyone to shake off their winter blues and get along to the hall and enjoy this uplifting production.
"Joseph is an amazingly bright and colourful show, and the songs will have you up and dancing by the end, I can guarantee!" she said.
"Our cast and production crew have been working solidly since February and are now ready to shine."
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will be staged in the Ararat Town Hall over two weekends in 2024, June 21-23 and 28-30, with matinees on June 23 and 30.
Tickets are available through the Ararat Town Hall website https://ararattownhall.com.au, or phone 1800 657 158, or in person at the Ararat and Grampians Visitor Information Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.