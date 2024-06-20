Freshly updated home in Ararat with a huge shed

This thoroughly renovated home is just one block from Ararat's CBD.
The home has a lot of living space, there's also a lot of hard stand parking and a huge shed in the middle of the block, and a grassed yard out the back.
The kitchen, dining and main living area are open plan. The kitchen has a new 900mm oven, and a dishwasher. There's a separate living room with a new combustion heater, plus the home has new gas central heating, and new ducted cooling. Even the hot water service is new.
The laundry is new as well, along with new wiring, new flooring throughout, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
And the family bathroom now has retractable Velux skylights, a large bath, a double vanity and a double shower.
