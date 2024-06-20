The Ararat Advertiser
Freshly updated home in Ararat with a huge shed

By Ararat House of the Week
June 21 2024 - 9:25am



3 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 3 McGibbony Street, Ararat
  • $487,000
  • AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat
  • CONTACT: Brad Jensen 0438 521 039
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This thoroughly renovated home is just one block from Ararat's CBD.

