Ararat secures top-four spot with 48-point victory, Hawks hold on at home

Ararat maintained its grip on a top-four position with a resounding away win against Carmut in round eight of the Mininera and District Football League.
The Eagles travelled south to take on the winless Swans; however, it was not all smooth sailing.
Ararat was restricted to three goals in the first quarter but held a 14-point lead at the first break.
Caramut cut the deficit to five points at halftime with a two-goal second quarter, restricting the visitors to one goal.
The Eagles came out a different side after halftime, booting four goals in the third quarter, albeit from 11 scoring shots.
Caramut was limited to just one goal.
The hosts' woes continued in the final quarter, with only a lone behind, while Ararat added three goals to record a 48-point win.
Naish McRoberts kicked five goals in testing conditions, while Sam Summer added two majors.
McRoberts was named one of the best, with Thomas Cousins, Ryan Weppner, Brady Miller, and Aaron Watts.
A strong start has helped Tatyoon across the line against Lismore-Derrinallum.
Playing at home, the Hawks played to the conditions and kicked three first-term goals to hold an eight-point lead.
The hosts doubled their score in the second quarter, while the Demons could only add one major.
Tatyoon went into the main break ahead by 19 points.
Lismore-Derrinallum fought back in the second half, kicking three goals, but could only reduce the margin to 18 points at the final break.
The Hawks were kept goalless in the fourth quarter but defended relentlessly.
The Demons added one goal from six scoring shots but ultimately fell 10 points short, going down 8.15 (63) to 7.11 (53).
Marcus Darmody kicked three goals for Tatyoon, while Josh Bibby added two majors.
Bibby was named one of the best, along with Joshua Lee, Ash Munari, Angus Johnston, and James Shanhun.
Great Western's struggles continued with a 23-point loss against Hawkesdale-Macarthur on the road.
The hosts booted four goals to open the game to establish a 22-point lead.
However, the Lions held firm in the second quarter, keeping the Eagles scoreless while reducing the margin to 10 points at halftime.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur kicked five second-half goals while restricting Great Western to just two to record the 9.9 (63) to 4.16 (40) win.
Nick Costello and Captain Caleb Bacely kicked two goals each for the Lions, while Renn Lovitt, Tim Barton and Nicholas Dunford were named among the best on the field.
SMW Rovers enjoyed a 45-point away win against Moytson-Willaura.
The Pumas struggled to kick a goal all game, with one major in the second and fourth quarters; meanwhile, the Bulldogs kicked nine across the game.
Liam Baker, Ash Gray and Geordan McLoughlan recorded multiple goals for the victors; Gray was named the best, along with Sam Fisher and Joel Moriarty.
Penshurst maintained first place on the ladder with a 79-point thrashing of Glenthompson-Dunkeld.
Josh Rentsch kicked six goals in the Bombers 17.14 (116) to 5.7 (37) in the home win.
Wickliffe-Lake Bolac enjoyed the biggest round win, defeating Woorndoo-Mortlake by 116 points.
Lachlan Boseley, Lewis Brice and William Hutchison kicked four goals each to lead the Magpies goal kickers.
