Coaches replace V/Line trains on Ararat, Ballarat lines for maintenance

Passengers should allow up to 45 minutes extra travel time with coaches replacing trains on part of the Ararat, Ballarat and Maryborough lines for nine days in June.
Annual V/Line maintenance work means trains will be replaced with buses from Thursday, June 20, to Friday, June 29.
The replacement coaches would be a mix of express and stopping all station services, departing Ararat and Ballarat stations earlier than usual train times.
Trains will continue to run between Southern Cross and Melton.
During this time, crews will carry out critical maintenance and infrastructure work.
The temporary coach timetable is available for download on the PTV and V/Line websites.
Passengers are encouraged to visit ptv.vic.gov.au/disruptions for more information and to plan their journey.
For the most up-to-date information on traffic conditions that may affect your journey, visit traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.
Stay informed with the latest public transport information and network status, available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.