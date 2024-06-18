The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coaches replace V/Line trains on Ararat, Ballarat lines for maintenance

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
June 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Passengers should allow up to 45 minutes extra travel time with coaches replacing trains on part of the Ararat, Ballarat and Maryborough lines for nine days in June.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.