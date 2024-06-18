Ally Marr's achievements continue to mount with the 6.5km handicap victory

The sun shone upon Ally Marr on a cold winter's day in Concongella's Rice Family Vineyard when the recreational runner and Half Marathoner took out his third career win with the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club.
On Sunday, June 16, the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club (SACCC) and Stawell Amatuer Athletic Club (SAAC) once again combined forces to run the G & R Rice Concongella Vineyard 6.5km Handicap.
The day's proceedings saw the SAAC host the junior races, which were enjoyed by a range of young runners of all abilities before the main event for the day commenced.
As the race was a mass start event again, runners barrelled off at the start with a sea of yellow vests from the SACCC dominating the entries for the day.
However, the Stawell Amateurs led the way at the pointy end of the field, with Paul Fenn trailing the red and black vests of the SAAC.
In the handicap event, interest was growing as the race developed for who would be the race victor, with the recent in-form runners of Annie Brown, Marr and new club member Grant Campbell running strongly early in the looped course that reflected a true cross country enthusiasts forte.
Another runner capturing some interest was Cam Gellie, who unfortunately endured a false start to the season with an injury-plagued 2024 but worked into the early stages of the race with plenty of effort.
At the end of the race, only 1 minute and 44 seconds separated first place from sixth.
However, Marr won over Brown by nearly 44 seconds. In only his second run with the club, Campbell was third, just three seconds behind Brown.
Marr was again humble in victory.
"Thanks to the race sponsors for the trophy and thanks to the club for all that you do." he said.
"Sue (Blizzard, Marr's Coach) has me signed up for the 21km Half Marathon at Run Melbourne."
In what will be his second half marathon in his time of competing, Marr continues to build upon his fitness, growing trophy cabinet, and successes he has enjoyed since taking up running.
The fastest times for the day in the female category came from Brown in 34' 38", followed by Helen McPherson (35' 14") and Sue Blizzard (42' 04").
In the men's, Fenn ran strongly over the 6.5km to take fastest time for the day in 28' 52" with Campbell second fastest (30' 31") followed by Gellie in 30' 46".
Next week, we will see the first of the SACCC Championship races, which will be held at the Blizzard 10km.
Race briefing will take place at 8.45am sharp for a 9am mass group start.
More information about registration and entry can be accessed on the club website at https://www.revolutionise.com.au/stawellandararat.
