How to start your own business: A guide for beginner entrepreneurs

So, you want to start your own business, but have no idea how to go about it. Well guess what? You've already started.
Simply planning or thinking about how to set up your own company, side hustle or start-up is the very first step. But in this article, we're going to talk you through what comes next, namely by using a step-by-step guide that outlines what you need to do to start your own business as a beginner entrepreneur.
And remember - each enterprise is different, so take our advice with a grain of salt, as it may not all be relevant to your endeavour!
When you're setting up your business, you need to know exactly what it is you're selling, be it a product or service. This goes hand in hand with defining your USP - which is your 'unique selling point.' What sets you apart from the rest?
For example, if you plan to become a florist, simply 'selling flowers' won't put you on the map. Are you specialising in a certain flora, do you supply wedding and occasion bouquets, do you charge lower prices than local competition, or do you stock the finest stems that are hard to find in any other flower shop?
Have a clear answer that you can repeat if asked by investors, clients or collaborators.
Remember that a vital part of drawing up your initial plans involves securing small business insurance.
This can protect you from all sorts of accidents and mishaps, from traditional theft, to cybercrime, to financial and legal protection from any public liability or professional indemnity claims. This is also important if you plan to trademark or copyright any key aspects of your business or its branding.
Bonus tip: make sure you've checked that your idea hasn't already been trademarked by an existing company, before claiming it for yourself.
A solid business plan does 2 things. First, it helps you visualise the outline of your business, and the steps you need to take to achieve your goals.
And secondly, it's a concrete (or digital) document you can show to investors, new employees and even potential clients, to give a concise overview of your business and plans for the future.
A good business plan should include a cover letter or executive summary at the beginning that sets out what you hope to achieve.
Then, describe the products or services you plan to provide, and a market analysis of where your business fits into the current market, identifying your key demographics and the demand you're going to meet, or gap you're going to fill.
Follow this with a marketing strategy to explain how you're going to brand and promote your business, and make sure you provide estimations, goals and figures to demonstrate your expected financial projections in the first couple of years, ideally backed by evidence or data-driven conclusions.
Businesses cost money. A lot of money.
So, unless you're extremely confident you've got the funds to set things up yourself, you're probably going to need some level of external investment. Where you source this and how much you borrow will depend on the scale of the business and your ambitions.
You can opt to keep your investment as localised as possible, pitching to relatives, former colleagues and managers, or connections in your chosen industry. Or, you can attend investment meetings where you'll more formally pitch your business.
Share your business plan, and work on a compelling elevator pitch that explains the essence of your company by sharing the market problem and your proposed solution in no more than 30 seconds.
Setting up a business almost always requires some level of personal sacrifice, whether it's your savings or simply your time.
Don't be disheartened if your pitches don't always have the outcome you were hoping for, but ask for feedback to improve them, and consider tightening those purse strings on discretionary spending in the short-term, to bolster your own contribution into the company.
Once goals are set in place, funding has been secured, and the business objectives are clearly laid out, you need to decide where your business operations will take place.
No matter the size or nature of your business, it's a good idea to set up a central base, even if purely for keeping stock, or having somewhere to sit down and take care of admin, accounting and finances.
If you're selling products, you may want to invest in a warehouse or garage space for somewhere cheaper to store your inventory. If you're in a client-facing industry, pick a spot you can make aesthetic and inviting, as well as fairly easily accessible.
Alternatively, you could offer to travel to meet clients, though factor in whether travel expenses would end up costing more than renting a space.
If you plan to operate remotely, working from home could be a temporary solution, until you reach the point of potentially hiring other employees and needing an office-type space.
With everything in place, it's time to spread the word. Don't underestimate the power of marketing, as it may end up being the deciding factor over whether your business succeeds or fails.
Even if you have the most robust business plan and operation, you won't last for long if you're not receiving the clients and customers you need - just because they don't know your company exists.
For this, it's essential to know what your target audience wants to hear, and what appeals to their interests. Work with a marketing agency if you have the budget, or focus on social media campaigns, word of mouth, and initial sign-up or purchasing discounts to get the ball rolling.
It will take time to figure out the best campaigns for your business; the important thing is to include marketing in your business strategy from day one.
Before you know it, launch day will arrive, which is when you open your business' doors, make your website live or take on your first order.
Remember, you can also soft launch your business a couple of weeks before the publicised day, whether to existing contacts in the industry, friends and family, or a small group of invited 'trial-runners'.
This way, you can receive feedback and make any last minute changes for the smooth running of your business when it does start operating in public.
Stay confident and flexible, as unexpected issues are bound to pop up. Be as prepared as you can, and retain a positive mindset for tackling those hiccups you couldn't possibly have foreseen until your business went live.
After you've followed these tips to start your own business, you'll certainly be an entrepreneur, but by no means a beginner!
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
