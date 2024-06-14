Police seek help from the public, golf course theft

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a burglary at a local golf course in Ararat between Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30, 2024.
It is believed the offenders have attended the Grano Street address overnight and stolen a number of items.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Quote this case number - 240210520
For police attendance in an emergency call Triple Zero 000
if it is not an emergency but you need police assistance call 131 444
Confidential reports can be made if you have information that may assist the police.
