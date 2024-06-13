Ararat Council performs above state average

Ararat Rural City Council has received an improved result in this year's Community Satisfaction Survey, scoring above the state-wide average across every measure.
"These results are very encouraging. However, there's still plenty of work to be done," says the CEO of Ararat Rural City Council, Dr. Tim Harrison.
"The annual survey is a testament to our belief in the power of community feedback. It is through the valuable insights of our residents that we can enhance service delivery and uphold our commitment to continuous improvement," he said.
"Receiving feedback from our community is crucial to improving our performance and is vital in shaping the Council's future initiatives and policies."
Local Government Victoria (LGV) commissioned the National Field Service to conduct the survey on behalf of all Victorian councils. The survey assesses each council's performance across various measures, including customer service, council direction, environmental sustainability, emergency and disaster management, community engagement, and infrastructure improvements.
A total of 400 interviews were conducted with a representative sample of Ararat Rural City's residents to ensure a diverse and inclusive range of voices contributed to the survey findings.
"Council is committed to working with the community to deliver continuous improvements across all our service areas," said Mr Harrison.
