Chalambar open for business despite financial woes

It's business as usual for the Chalambar Golf Club despite facing financial difficulties and the Board's recent decision to appoint an administrator.
"Because the Board agreed to enter into voluntary administration, the club can continue to operate," President Charlie de Fegley said.
"There are challenges ahead, but the debt is not so great that we can't work through it.
"It has accumulated over time, and we, as a Board, decided to take this action to ensure we were in a position to trade out of it and continue to serve the community," he said.
Rising food costs and wages have impacted food and catering businesses, and Mr Fegely said the same is true for the Golf Club.
"Many food businesses are doing it tough and are looking at ways to diversify, and we need to do the same."
"During the next couple of months, we'll examine the floor plan and the model we operate with; we may need to streamline both," he said.
Due to the facility's specific requirements, the club faces additional challenges in attracting staff.
"Our staff must be Responsible Person Alcohol Approved and have a Gaming Ticket. They also need the right skills, and with staff shortages in the industry, this is increasingly difficult."
Mr de Fegley agreed that hospitality staff across the industry are fatigued, and we are not alone in our struggles.
"Due to the staff shortage in the industry since COVID-19, many are required to work additional shifts, and that has impacted available staffing numbers," he said.
Mr de Fegley had high praise for the current staff and wanted to assure them that everything was being done to overcome the current difficulties.
"Our customers rate our food and our service highly. The club is a viable business, but we must look at efficiencies to work through this time," he said.
Mr deFegley told the Ararat Advertiser that the Chalambar Golf Club is essential to the community of Ararat as a place to dine seven days a week, socialise, and enjoy its many activities.
"The club will continue to operate as usual until the administrator has the full financial picture, at which point we will make a decision about going forward.
"All golf staff are still on board, and so is the bistro," he said.
In 2021, the Ararat Advertiser reported that nine properties neighboring the Gold Club on Gold Course Road had been approved for sale as part of a plan to future-proof the club.
"We've got a master plan that's got 106 (properties), but we're not going to do the 106 in one hit," he said.
Mr de Fegely said the developments significantly benefited the club and the town.
"About 12 months ago, [2020]we started looking for opportunities to future-proof the club," he said.
For now, with the appointment of an administrator on Thursday June 13, it's business as usual.
"The community needs to know that the Club is a viable business. We are working to keep it so and will keep them informed along the way," he said.
