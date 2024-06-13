The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Chalambar open for business despite financial woes

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 13 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's business as usual for the Chalambar Golf Club despite facing financial difficulties and the Board's recent decision to appoint an administrator.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.