Redbacks claim grand final win at Ballarat junior basketball tournament

The Ararat Redbacks had a successful junior basketball tournament in Ballarat on Saturday, June 8 to 10.
The under-12, 14 and 16 boys teams competed over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Mandy Sladdin's under-16 boys claimed the division eight grand final with a 56-42 win over Geelong.
Tahnee Walker's 14s were defeated in the grand final by BDU Lightning 62-35.
Meanwhile, the under-12s made it to the quarter-final before a 40-25 loss to BDU Lightning.
The under-16s only lost one pool game on its way to the finals.
A 30-21 win over Geelong United 11 led them to the grand final.
The match was closely contested, with the Redbacks only pulling away in the dying minutes thanks to accurate shooting from captain Nate Dadswell in the quarter-final.
Ararat started well in the grand final despite the intense pressure from Geelong and their vocal fans, took an early lead and pushed them for the entire game.
Dadswell and Oli Reynolds kept the ball flowing for the Redbacks, giving Tanu Parsons scoring options.
Parsons was named Most Valuable Player of the final.
The under-14s had wins over Riddells Creek (55-37), Stawell Wildcats (66-13) and Sovereign Knights (58-32)
Ararat then defeated the Sovereign Knights in the quarter-final 51-43.
During pool play, the under-12s lost to Altona (56-40), BMBA Templar Warriors (33-37), and Exies Acmy (28-33) before the quarter-final defeat.
