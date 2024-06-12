Rats hope to limit Nhill's forward options as tricky period awaits | WFNL R8

Just as the Ararat Rats return from the league bye, it faces an awkward period.
After hosting Nhill at Alexandra Oval in round eight on Saturday, June 15, the Rats have another bye in round nine, which is where the Good Friday match against Stawell was taken from.
"Every week, you want to be giving 100 per cent, so we want to keep it the same," senior co-coach Tom Mills said of the upcoming bye.
"Blokes should not be holding back or putting in extra because of what's coming in the following weeks."
There was a good turnout at training on Tuesday, June 11, as the Rats turned its attention to the Tigers.
After rain fell in the morning, it cleared, which made for a dry evening.
"It actually turned out into a decent night weather-wise, and the boys trained really well," Mills said.
Mills has also trained in the last two weeks as he prepares to return from the eye socket and sinus injuries he suffered in round one.
Despite Nhill's 2-4 record, which sees them sit sixth on the ladder, the Rats will not be taking them lightly.
"They're playing better than their record looks; They're really pushing teams. So you've got to be on your game," Mills said.
At Alexandra Oval, the focus will be on limiting the impact of Nhill forwards Jake McQueen and Dan Batson.
McQueen has kicked 13 goals and has featured in the best on four occasions from six matches.
"He's clearly playing good footy. When he's up, the rest of the team's up too, so that's probably someone we got to nullify as quick as we can," Mills said of McQueen.
But, despite some regular defenders such as Adam Haslett and Henry Shea playing forward in recent weeks, Ararat will stick to what has worked in the early exchanges.
"We'll just keep our normal structure to start with, then if we need to change anything at quarter time, we will," he said.
"But we need to have that idea that [McQueen and Batson] are probably their main ball movers.
"We've just got to keep an eye on and really make a point of defending them."
The Rats' A Grade netballers return from the league bye to face Nhill, who sit inside the top five.
With the team yet to taste victory in 2024, a win over the Tigers would be sure to shake up the middle of the ladder.
Only eight points currently separate second and sixth.
In its round seven match against Dimboola, Bella Westbrook continued to be used at both ends of the court and finished with a team-high 11 goals.
