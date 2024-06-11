The changing space of libraries, $200,000 boost for Ararat library

The Ararat Rural City Council has earmarked $200,000 in the 2023/2024 Draft Budget for an upgrade to the local library.
Council took over management of the Library from the Central Highland Library Corporation in 2012 and since then has funded a small upgrade to the interior.
The library provides a vital space for learning, connection and growth within out community," ARCC CEO Tim Harrison said in the council's announcement of the project.
Council considered the wider changes to the community's needs since the Covid-19 pandemic and taking into consideration, has focused on the need to modernise the interior furniture to cater for the growing need for flexible information and learning spaces.
Included in the upgrade will be flexible mobile shelving for adult and children's books and new furniture and soft reading spaces.
Flooring will be replaced and two additional computer spaces for public use will be incorporated.
Mr Harrison said the upgrades would provide facilities in line with the changing needs of the community and feed back received on the use of the library space.
Renovations had been carried out in 2003 prior to the take over.
