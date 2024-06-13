The Ararat Advertiser
The Ararat Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Circular plastic economy comes to Ararat, turning plastic into a resource

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 13 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Businesses will attend an early networking breakfast hosted by the Greater Ararat Business Network (GAB), and Ararat Rural City Council to learn about a $300m investment in to Ararat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.