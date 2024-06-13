Circular plastic economy comes to Ararat, turning plastic into a resource

Businesses will attend an early networking breakfast hosted by the Greater Ararat Business Network (GAB), and Ararat Rural City Council to learn about a $300m investment in to Ararat.
The project will develop a circular soft plastic economy, repurposing plastic into oil in an almost 100 percent conversion.
Guest speakers include ARCC CEO, Dr Tim Harrison and the President of GAB Network Tom Clark along with the Managing Director of Plastoil Australia, Arjuna Wimalasuriya.
Arjuna will speak on Plastoil's development of a fully circular soft plastic economy, and the company's achievement in turning each kilo of discarded soft plastic collected into almost a full litre of oil.
The first plant utilising this innovative tech is set to be built in Ararat, bringing a $300M + investment into the region over a number of stages.
Plastoil has a story to tell how plastic waste can be a valuable resource,.instead of landfill.
It's website states that Plastoil represents the Biofabrik Group, who specialize in manufacturing the latest plastic recycling technology. Manufactured in Germany to meet all EU Emissions and safety standards.
This event is also an occasion to connect with local professionals, exchange ideas, explore potential partnerships, and enjoy a morning meal.
Places are limited and bookings are essential.
