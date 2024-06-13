Live in this lovely Ararat home or get healthy returns

This fully furnished townhouse has proven to be a wonderful investment.
Currently bringing in $440 per week on a periodic lease, you could continue it as an investment or move in.
There are two spacious side yards, a covered entertaining area, and a single garage.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite.
The large open living area has a split system, gas heating, room for dining, and opens to the kitchen which has an electric cooktop and oven, a dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
The location is close to a primary school, a kindergarten, Alexandra Oval and gardens, and a short walk to the main street and supermarket.
