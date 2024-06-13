The Ararat Advertiser
Live in this lovely Ararat home or get healthy returns

By Ararat House of the Week
June 14 2024 - 9:40am
3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 1/20-24 Hewitt Street, Ararat
  • $400,000 - $440,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Ararat
  • CONTACT: David Jennings 0417 371 872
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This fully furnished townhouse has proven to be a wonderful investment.

