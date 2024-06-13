Victoria's longest-serving female politician will call it a day in October

Victoria's longest-serving female councillor, Gwenda Allgood, will hang up her gavel at the end of this term and retire from local government after 42 years of service.
Her long political career began with her election to the City of Ararat Council in 1982.
"I was originally elected to Council when I recognised a need for new netball courts in Ararat and after not getting them i decided I should do more than talk about what the community needed and stood for council, " she said.
During the following 42 years with the council, she served six terms as mayor, six terms as deputy mayor, and one term as acting mayor.
At the time, Gwenda Allgood was a trailblazer, breaking barriers as a female in a role traditionally held by men. It was not uncommon for people to mistakenly introduce her husband Morris as the mayor at official functions, a testament to the novelty of a woman in such a position.
"I didn't take it personally; I just got on with it, and it was just the era we were in," she said.
She doesn't agree with having quotas in government; she believes the best person for the job should be chosen, but she agrees there should be more women in all levels of government.
"We [women] make up 50 percent of the population, so we should have a say in what affects us. We all live on the same planet."
"Sometimes women look at things differently so it would create a better balance to have more women in government. It shouldn't be slanted one way," she said.
"Ararat has always been more progressive that way, and we have often had several women on the council simultaneously. I'm pleased to say there was no problem with me being mayor."
The veteran politician believes that to be a good councillor, one must have a passion for local government and the community one serves.
"I am passionate about the council, we are the grassroots government, we face the community every day, and we need to care about their needs," she said.
Ms Allgood's family has farmed Ararat and district land since the 1800s, so "you could say I was born and bred on this land, and so I suppose that's where my passion comes from," she said.
When she left school, she was 14 years and 2 days old. She worked on the family farm as a roustabout and hay carter and sometimes cooked for the shearers before working in dry cleaning.
"I still cook a lot for fundraisers and charity, which is a bit funny because I only got 49 percent out of 100 at school for my cooking studies."
One of her early memories is her first attempt to drive a tractor.
"Dad bought the first tractor in the district, It was a grey Fergie. Dad told me to hop on and drive it.
"I said, I don't know how.
"Dad said hop on and have a go.
" I hopped on and drove it."
Perhaps the pioneering spirit was passed down from her ancestors and helped her blaze her way into local government and throughout life.
"Morris got a job in Western Australia. He called me and said, lease the farm, rent the house, pack the truck and you and the children and come and join me, so I did."
She drove across the Nullabor with two children long before there were mobile phones to stay in touch.
Cooking for the miners meant cooking outdoors, so when they returned to Ararat after about three years; the children were intrigued by her cooking inside the house on a stove.
If you ask husband Morris, if he knew what he was getting into when he married her, he smiles with a shake of his head.
But ask him if he is proud of her, and that brings a big smile.
"Well, I couldn't have done it without him," she said..
"Morris and the children often went without my attention quite a bit and now it's time for me to stop."
There were many good times but being passionate about local government doesn't protect you from some of the issues that can arise, she warned.
"I was reported to the Inspectorate six times."
"Even though I was not guilty, it was traumatic for me and it was traumatic for the family too."
She said she survived these times, but to see the children upset, was hard at the time and still troubles her when she think on those times.
"One day the children came back from the shops and were terribly upset because someone had something about me, that was hard."
"But I told them what my Dad told me, as long as you haven't done anything wrong you just keep your head up and keep going."
Visits to China and the United States representing her country and her community were some of the highlights, but one that stood out in her memory was the trip to King Island with Hydro Pacific.
She received the Inaugural Renewable Energy Champion Award at the Melbourne Sustainable Living Festival for this project .
Even though her political career i will draw to a close in October she still has plans.
" I'll still be involved with the Ambulance, Show Society, Mechanics Institute, and Green Lake committees."
Ms Allgood is married to husband Morris who she ran a farm and small business with and they had three children. Time will now be spent with them, "but I'll still be interested in council and the community." she said.
"
