Ararat is changing lives, with housing development addressing all needs

Four new homes in Ararat will change the lives of up to 11 people in the next two weeks. Ararat is developing residential and social housing to address the homeless and housing crisis, and the first four are move-in ready.
The new homes, completed this week, are part of the 'salt-and-pepper model,' which builds social housing among privately owned and rental properties.
Five more are under construction in Ararat and are scheduled for delivery by the end of the year.
The successful project is the brain-child of a partnership between Community Housing provider Haven Home Safe, Homes Victoria, and E2E Growth Consultants Pty Ltd.
E2E Growth Consultants Director Ashu Goel said the plan began over coffee with Mayor Sanders and CEO Tim Harrison, and the partnership grew from there.
"We wanted a red carpet project, not a red tape one, and working with ARCC and Haven Home Safe has been just that, making it a win-win project for everyone," he said.
He also praised the ARCC mayor, CR Saunders, and Dr Harrison for their support and that of the councillors in the planning and identifying land for the projects.
Stakeholders and guests gathered on Monday, June 4, to witness the official handover of the new complex.
Martha Haylett, State Labor Member for Ripon, said the day was exciting on many levels.
"These homes will change lives, and the ongoing project will save lives. I have fought for funding to address the homeless situation in Ararat for a long time, so to see this eventuate today is wonderful.
"We have talked about it for a long time, but today we see the physical evidence, and knowing what a difference this will make to the lives of the people moving into them is the best outcome we could hope for," she said.
"The homes have been designed for easy care, and they are energy efficient so that living costs will be kept to a minimum for the new tenants, " she said.
The $1.8 million development project is part of the Victorian Government's Big Housing Build Regional Round and has been jointly funded between Homes Victoria, $1.4 million, and Haven Home Safe, $400,000.
The homes have been designed with high-quality finishes. They have all-electric, energy-efficient appliances, heat-pump water services, low-maintenance landscaping, and individual water tanks.
" Not often we have good news about this subject shortage, but today is one of those, and we are all so happy to be here to witness this event." Ms Haylett said.
"Quality, affordable housing in regional and rural Victoria is fundamental to ensure that we continue to support and build strong, connected communities."
Haven Home Safe CEO Trudi Ray said, "Haven Home Safe is pleased to deliver these high-quality, energy-efficient homes for Ararat. It is critical for community housing, all levels of government, and developers to continue prioritising investing in regional Victoria."
"The location of these homes enables tenants to connect with their community. Just a short walk away, they can access all amenities, including healthcare, schools, childcare, shopping, and public transport."
The three-bedroom model has an ensuite and walk-in robe off the main bedroom, with an additional bathroom close to bedrooms two and three. The kitchen and living area are open to a small, well-appointed garden, and a lock-up garage.
Ararat Rural City Mayor Cr Bob Sanders was equally supportive of the project and said the community would benefit from it. He congratulated all parties involved.
An additional benefit to Ararat was the use of local tradespeople for the development.
"We used 90 percent local tradespeople on the project, only bringing in those we could not access in the Ararat district," Mr Goel said.
"We aimed for 100 percent, but there was a shortage of some trades, for example, carpenters and plasterers. If we can attract more to Ararat in the future, they may stay, which will also benefit the city," he said.
Minister for Housing Harriet Shing also backed the project: "These four homes are the first of many properties set to be delivered in the Ararat region that directly support people experiencing or at risk of homelessness."
"We're taking steps to address the urgent need for more housing in rural and regional Victoria and look forward to welcoming the new residents over the coming months."
In addition to the social housing development, E2E Growth Consultants Pty Ltd plans up to 100 additional homes, with construction underway on the first ten at one site. These will be available for purchase, and one has already been sold.
"People excited," Mr Goel said, "And this is definitely good for Ararat."
