Rats in strong position as mid-way point of WFNL season approaches

The Rats enter the WFNL league bye after a 16.14 (110) - 10.9 (69) win over Dimboola in round seven on Saturday, June 1.
After a tight first term, a six-goal second quarter gave Ararat a 28-point lead at the long break.
A lead was able to maintain for the remainder of the match.
"Their [Dimboola's] midfield played really well, in the first quarter particularly, so we had to rein them in a bit and then go from there," Rats co-coach Tom Mills said.
"We just had to tighten up on them at stoppage more than anything and then on turnover as well; they're pretty quick."
The Rats shared the load in the forward half, as Adam Haslett, Henry Shea, Matt Spalding, Ben Taylor and Izaiyah Turney each kicked two goals.
Club junior Pat Toner also made his senior debut against the Roos.
"He's [Toner] really competitive, and we played him in the forward pocket and midfield. We just wanted him to bring pressure and harass really, and that's what he did," Mills said of Toner.
"It's great for him, and it's just another step in making him a better player. He'll get better each time he plays, and he just loves to learn, so it's good to have a kid like that."
Looking at the first portion of the season, Mills has been pleased with the output, considering the amount of injuries the squad has had to deal with.
Ararat sits on top of the ladder on percentage, with its only loss coming against Stawell on Good Friday.
"It has been really good, minus the injuries; you could not ask for a better start," Mills said.
"When you put the injuries on top of that, it probably looks even better how we are going."
Mills' coaching colleague Tom Williamson leads the league's goal-kicking with 25 goals, whilst reigning Toohey Medallist Jake Robinson has been included in the best on five occasions.
Whilst Haslett has stood out to Mills since his move forward.
He has kicked 13 goals in seven games, with a season-high of five in round five against Horsham Saints.
"Adam has been really good up forward; it's going to be hard to move him back to defence," Mills said.
It has been a tough start to the season for the Rats' A Grade netballers.
Sally Noble's side is yet to register a win in the opening seven rounds.
Despite the results, the Rats have shown its play can stack up in recent weeks, only being defeated by the in-form Burras by 12 goals in round six.
Laney McLoughlan leads the way for Ararat in the attacking ring with 134 goals from seven matches.
Shooting partner Jesse Bligh and mid-courter Mon Scott have been regulars in the best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.